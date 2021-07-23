Satellite-linked British watchtowers in Lebanon monitor Hezbollah after ISIS defeat

By Elijah J. Magnier:

On the Lebanese-Syrian borders, the United Kingdom proposed and achieved the construction of dozens of sophisticated watchtowers to monitor any crossing or movement of individuals and vehicles. The initial pretext was that these sophisticated and comprehensively equipped fortified towers served to deter terrorist Takfiri groups. However, even though all groups were dislodged from the borders, the construction and plan to increase the number of watchtowers continues. This reveals a different objective and focus- believed to be the Lebanese Hezbollah supply line. The western control over the Lebanese-Syrian borders was and still is an old Israeli objective dating from the Israeli 2006 war. However, after the 2006 war, Hezbollah armed itself to the teeth by upgrading its precision missiles and equipping itself with supersonic anti-ship missiles, cruise missiles and armed drones, to name but a few. Hezbollah is far from being caught by surprise by the presence of the British towers, and is monitoring those who are monitoring its movements and its cross-border resource line.

During the 2006 Israeli war on Lebanon, Tel Aviv was surprised when Hezbollah used C-802 anti-ship missiles, the US-made TOW (Tube-launched, Optically-tracked, Wire-guided missiles), and the Russian-made 9M133 Kornet laser-guided anti-tank missiles. These inflicted severe damage on the Israeli military capability and plans. The Israeli navy was excluded from the first days of the war following Hezbollah’s bombing of the Israeli INS Hanit Saar 5 class destroyer Corvette. Hezbollah’s unrevealed and advanced military capability triggered alarm in Israel.

There is common knowledge that western countries offer their full support to Israel regardless of its warmongering leaders who grab every opportunity to launch combats in the Middle East and create disproportionate bombing and devastation on civilian infrastructures. Following 33 days of fighting, Western leaders adopted the UNSC resolution 1701 to stop the flow of weapons to Hezbollah to protect and maintain Israel’s upper hand in future wars. Germany was given the task of monitoring the Lebanese coast to inspect every ship heading to the Lebanese harbours, (wrongly) believing this procedure could prevent weapon supply to Hezbollah.

Germany deployed eight ships and 960 sailors of the naval force Bundeswehr to monitor the Lebanese waters on behalf of Israel. This deployment cost Germany over 95 million Euros in a year. In later years and until 2021, Germany has rescaled the number of its naval units and sailors but still spends millions yearly on unnecessarily patrolling the Lebanese waters. Indeed, the German naval units contacted thousands of ships headed to Lebanon but never inspected a single vessel or caught any arms shipment. Israel is naturally happy for Germany to continue acting on its behalf. To Israel and Europe, it has become more than apparent that Hezbollah is not using the Lebanese maritime route for re-supply but has other itineraries, via Syria for example.

Moreover, no country has financially contributed to support the Lebanese Army to preserve and protect itsborders with Israel or stop the Israeli violation of Lebanese sovereignty. Instead, the West approved the United Nations forces’ presence (UNIFIL) on the Lebanese borders to help Israel ensure that no obstacles could pose a threat to any Israeli violation of the Lebanese territory, as has happened over decades. Indeed, the goal of sending the UNIFIL was to help Israel prevent retaliatory attacks from Lebanon, and not the other way around. Moreover, the Lebanese Army cannot possess anti-aircraft missiles or anti-ship missiles because they could and would be directed against Israel. Actually, no one but Israel is violating any country’s sovereignty. The Syrian state has never invaded the neighbouring country, and its presence in Lebanon was approved by the Arab League Army to end the 1975-1989 civil war.

When the Syrian war broke out in 2011, the West – a direct participant in the war along with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey – believed that President Bashar al-Assad would fall after a few months or a year or two. Preparations began to lay siege to Hezbollah as a pre-emptive step after toppling President Assad. Syria was and still is an essential member of the “Axis of the Resistance” and vital to Hezbollah’s supply route.

Western support does pour into the Lebanese Army to monitor its borders with Syria, though definitely not with Israel, as we have seen. In 2012, frenetic work began for the UK to establish a military training program for the LBRs in the two Lebanese airbases of Hamat and Rayak in the Bekaa Valley, offering training programs and engineering support to equip the Lebanese Army with the following: body armour, helmets, gloves, belts, first aid kits, camouflage clothing, protective glasses, 100 Land Rovers RWMIL, satellite communications system, encoded radio communications, thermal and night vision.

Britain took rapid steps in the hope of tightening control of the 360-kilometreLebanese-Syrian borders. The United Kingdom invested £273 million in Lebanon to equip and train Land Border Regiments (LBRs) within the Lebanese Army. Britain has trained 11,000 Lebanese soldiers and officers for urban warfare operations and 7,000 soldiers to protect and monitor the Lebanese-Syrian borders.

Furthermore, the UK has so far provided 39 armoured SANGARS watchtowers (each providing a visibility of a 360 degree -10 kilometres radius)– with a perspective to build a total of 80 towers, similar to the ones used in Northern Ireland. Moreover, 37 bases related to these towers have been established, all linked to each other and the central command and control with a satellite communication system. It is common knowledge that Israel, the UK and the US have enough capability to access satellite communication and other mobile communication systems in the Middle East. Moreover, Lebanon and Israel are part of USCENTOM (central command), where the US military operates closely with the Israeli army and exchanges intelligence information, mainly related to Israel’s national security.

The initial purpose of constructing watchtowers was, it is claimed, to observe, identify, deter and prevent illegal armed actors and terrorist groups like the “Islamic State” (ISIS) or al al-Qaeda (AQ). However, after the defeat of ISIS and AQ, the plan for building more watchtowers continued unabated. A source in the “Axis of the Resistance” in Damascus said that the UK plan still stands. In this case, the objective is no longer the Takfiri groups, so the target has become Hezbollah.

What leads the “Axis of the Resistance” to believe it is the target is the fact that the watchtowers are planned to cover the traffic leading to the Syrian city of Homs, including Qusayr, Juse, Qara and Nabaq. Moreover, these are meant to cover Hirmel, Ras Baalbeck, Labwa, Ras al-Ayin, Arsal and Tfeil. There are no plans to build watchtowers in the northern Lebanese borders of Wadi Khaled and Akkar, where the actual smuggling of gasoline and Hashish traffic registers its highest level! The area is not used by Hezbollah and is actually considered very hostile to the Syrian government of President Assad.

The Syrian supply route represents the main artery for Hezbollah’s survival and existence. Following any war, belligerents need to rearm and later modernise and update their weapons to stimulate development to maintain deterrence and balance the threat. This requires keeping the flow of supplies secured and uninterrupted.

In 2013, British Foreign Secretary Hugh Robertson visited Lebanon to oversee 12 border control towers and equip them with the latest electronic equipment and satellite communications. In 2020, Lieutenant-General Sir John Lorimer, the UK’s most senior military officer for the Middle East, visited. Lebanon is the centre of the US’s attention and Israel’s allies on the European continent. Also, the US General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command (USCENTCOM), accompanied by officials and officers, the US ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy C. Shea and the US Defence Attaché, visited a USAID-funded water pumping and solar power station in the Bekaa Valley, on the borders with Syria. The “Axis of the Resistance” source believes that Britain’s goal, through UK-US support, is to cover border points to reveal Hezbollah’s supply lines, caches and movement of individuals across the borders.

“The UK watchtowers are providing what drones can’t provide and compensate for blind spots for Israel. The “Axis of the Resistance” understands the purpose of these watchtowers and the interest of the UK and the US to support the Lebanese Army without providing it with any weapons that deter Israel. The focus is never on the borders with Israel but on the Syrian borders to identify and photograph the supply line. Also, suppose there are missile bases in the area, and there is a war with Israel. In that case, the watchtowers are well equipped to visualise military positions – if any – and share information via satellite with Israel willingly or unwillingly. They are watching Hezbollah, and Hezbollah is keeping a close watch on them”, said the source.

There is little doubt that these towers gather intelligence information and certainly not against ISIS or al-Qaeda. Also, it is important to note that the Lebanese Army is far from being under US-UK control: it comprises personnel from all walks of life, covering all of Lebanese society with members that are also supportive of Hezbollah.

“The day these watchtowers become a critical threat, neutralising them will not be a difficult task”, said the source.

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

