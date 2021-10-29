￼Did Iran lose its place in Iraq with Moqtada Al-Sadr’s victory?

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

Near the Muallaq Bridge in Baghdad, on the outskirts of the “Green Zone”, protesters erected tents, most of whom are young people calling for “a recount and the restoration of the stolen votes”. This is due to the parliamentary elections that resulted in a landslide victory for the Sadrist movement headed by Sayed Muqtada al-Sadr and a loss of influential blocs and other parties. These have failed to obtain several seats that could enable them a negotiate their seats in the next government. At the head of these sit-ins, “Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq” led by Sheikh Qais Khazali, who many Iraqi consider as the arm of Iran in Iraq. Does this mean that Iran has lost Iraq and its place in the elections?

Protestors are asking the recount of hundreds of bailouts that the government agreed to carry out manually to respond to the numerous complaints. Nevertheless, the outcome is not expected to change much, and the balance of power is precise. It won’t alter that Sayed Moqtada al-Sadr is likely to remain on top of all other political blocks.

The Israeli newspaper, “Haaretz”, wrote that “America needs an Iraqi cleric fighting Iran”, referring to Muqtada al-Sadr’s acquisition of 72 non-final seats. The writer contradicts himself by noting that Sayed Muqtada al-Sadr attacked the demonstrators (known as the Tishreen movement) after meeting with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Qassem Soleimani, assassinated by Donald Trump in January 2020. However, this contradiction is not limited to media, analysts and decision-makers in countries that want to know what is happening in Iraq. Who is the winner and the loser, what are the rules of the game and where is Iran’s role in all of this?

Monthly subscription Subscribe or donate €9.80

Subscribe to get access Read more of this content when you subscribe today. Subscribe Log in

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

Advertisements Advertisements Advertisements

Share this: Email

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Skype

Facebook

Print

Pocket

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...