￼Qaani in Iraq to negate the accusation of Iran from the attempt to assassinate Al-Kadhemi￼

Posted on by Elijah J Magnier

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards – Al-Quds Brigade, General Ismail Qaani, visited Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi in Baghdad. Qaani congratulated al-Kadhemi on his safety after the failed assassination, or the “explosive message”, which he was exposed to during the attack of three suicide drones against his home in the most guarded “Green Zone” in the Iraqi capital. Ismail Qaani’s visit comes amid accusations that pro-Iranian Iraqi groups were probably behind the failed attack on the Iraqi prime minister’s home. Qaani visited the President of the Republic Barham Saleh and other Iraqi political officials to “confirm Iran’s supportive position towards al-Kadhemi and the severe threat to the stability of Iraq when the Prime Minister, a friend of Iran, is under similar attack. What is the Iranian General’s message to the Iraqis, and what are Iran’s real concerns?

Monthly Subscription

Subscribe or donate

€9.80

Subscribe to get access

Read more of this content when you subscribe today.

Subscribe

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

Advertisements
Advertisements
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Published by Elijah J Magnier

Veteran War Zone Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst with over 35 years' experience covering the Middle East and acquiring in-depth experience, robust contacts and political knowledge in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria. Specialised in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence, political assessments, strategic planning and thorough insight in political networks in the region. Covered on the ground the Israeli invasion to Lebanon (1st war 1982), the Iraq-Iran war, the Lebanese civil war, the Gulf war (1991), the war in the former Yugoslavia (1992-1996), the US invasion to Iraq (2003 to date), the second war in Lebanon (2006), the war in Libya and Syria (2011 to date). Lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria.