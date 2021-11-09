￼Qaani in Iraq to negate the accusation of Iran from the attempt to assassinate Al-Kadhemi￼

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards – Al-Quds Brigade, General Ismail Qaani, visited Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi in Baghdad. Qaani congratulated al-Kadhemi on his safety after the failed assassination, or the “explosive message”, which he was exposed to during the attack of three suicide drones against his home in the most guarded “Green Zone” in the Iraqi capital. Ismail Qaani’s visit comes amid accusations that pro-Iranian Iraqi groups were probably behind the failed attack on the Iraqi prime minister’s home. Qaani visited the President of the Republic Barham Saleh and other Iraqi political officials to “confirm Iran’s supportive position towards al-Kadhemi and the severe threat to the stability of Iraq when the Prime Minister, a friend of Iran, is under similar attack. What is the Iranian General’s message to the Iraqis, and what are Iran’s real concerns?

Monthly Subscription Subscribe or donate €9.80

Read more of this content when you subscribe today. Subscribe Log in

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

Advertisements Advertisements Advertisements

Share this: Email

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Skype

Facebook

Print

Pocket

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...