￼Is this the end of the Iraqi militias or just an “al-Sadr media bomb” to negotiate his share?

By Elijah J. Magnier:

The Shia Sairoon party’ leader Sayed Moqtada al-Sadr presented his vision of the new cabinet’s political road map by stating his conditions, and unwittingly opening the door to negotiation with all political parties. Moqtada sent a positive message to all regional and international countries that, if he nominates the Prime Minister, the relationship with Baghdad should be the concern of the Foreign Ministry only and that any other side relationship with foreign countries will not be tolerated. Moreover, he has called for an immediate dismantling of all Iraqi militia without exception – only al-Sadr can deliver such a challenge to all local militia – and ordered the dissolution of his powerful militias, “Liwa’ al Mawood” and “Saraya al-Salam” to set an example. His authoritative message is directed towards countries with influence in Iraq (Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and the United States) and to all Iraqis willing to join his goal to form the new cabinet under these conditions. 

However, such an ambitious objective is far from being immediately achievable, leaving Moqtada with two options: drop the formation of a ‘national cabinet’ with other Shia groups or engage in a political negotiation that leads to the shared partition of all cabinet seats among the political groups as has been the case for the last decade.

Sayed Moqtada understands the current dynamic of the political arena where most political parties prefer to delay the announcement of the parliamentary elections’ final results to allow enough time for the negotiation over the shape of the new cabinet. But what if the Sunni and Kurd majorities refuse to follow suit?

