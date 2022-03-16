￼Why does Iran dare to bomb Iraq?

Posted on by Elijah J Magnier

Written by Elijah J. Magnier:

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) bombed a large centre in Iraq, Kurdistan, affiliated with the Israeli intelligence, the Mossad. This training and command centre is considered a significant Israeli base that manages Israel’s Middle East and Gulf operations, the largest in size and capabilities outside Israel. The 12 Iranian precision missiles destroyed part of the Israeli headquarters in Erbil, Kurdistan Province. Iran is telling Israel that the legend of its “long arm” also applies to the IRGC. But how is it that Iran thinks that it can bomb an Israeli site inside Iraq and overlook the state’s sovereignty?

Subscribe to get access

Read more of this content when you subscribe today.

Subscribe

Proofreader: Maurice Brasher

Advertisements
Advertisements
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Published by Elijah J Magnier

Veteran War Zone Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst with over 35 years' experience covering the Middle East and acquiring in-depth experience, robust contacts and political knowledge in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria. Specialised in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence, political assessments, strategic planning and thorough insight in political networks in the region. Covered on the ground the Israeli invasion to Lebanon (1st war 1982), the Iraq-Iran war, the Lebanese civil war, the Gulf war (1991), the war in the former Yugoslavia (1992-1996), the US invasion to Iraq (2003 to date), the second war in Lebanon (2006), the war in Libya and Syria (2011 to date). Lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria.