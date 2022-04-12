￼The political blockage in Iraq: where to?

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

Iraq finds itself in a constitutional vacuum following the failure to elect the new President of the Republic and the end of the constitutional period that limited the date of the election to 30 days, ending on the 6th of April, following the first parliamentary meeting. The intervention of the Federal Court, responsible for the interpretation of the constitution, offered the Iraqi politicians the opportunity to resolve their internal differences and find the mutual understanding needed to select the leaders of the country. However, it seems that the solution to the central knot lies in the lack of Shiite-Shiite agreement on arrangements between the holder of the single largest number of MP seats, the Sadrist movement, and the largest Shia coalition group holding most parties among its ranks. The “coordinating framework” seems still far away. That doesn’t mean that the Sunni and the Kurds are in any better state.

Subscribe to get access Read more of this content when you subscribe today. Subscribe Log in

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

Advertisements Advertisements Advertisements

Share this: Email

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Skype

Facebook

Print

Pocket

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...