￼The Russian-US escalation will remain high even after Ukraine

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

“Moscow will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.” This is how Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov settled the debate about whether or not Russia needs to use even tactical nuclear bombs to curb the Ukrainians and send a strong message to the West. Russia seems to progress evidently to the next stage to achieve the most important goals: the control of the Lugansk and Donetsk regions, especially after the sealed destiny of the coastal city of Mariupol that will permit freeing more Russian troops, who are expected to join other fresh forces, injected in the battlefield. However, it doesn’t exclude the possibility of using nuclear weapons in the future outside the borders of Ukraine unless Russia is satisfied with Donbas as a buffer zone and decides to take deterrence measures against the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s (NATO) expansion. Hosting NATO on its 1340 km long borders with Russia will definitely be a severe challenge to Finland, probably falling into the US’s arms in the coming weeks. The US-Russian war on Ukrainian soil is expected to have ramifications and military and economic consequences in Europe and other parts of the world.

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

