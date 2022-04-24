￼Russia shows its fangs to Israel: The payback will come

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

The results of the US-Russian war will not be limited to the Ukrainian theatre and are not expected to have economic consequences for Europe only. Its effects can reach the US forces deployed in different parts of the Middle East and Israel, and the Russian-Israeli relationship will not be the same as before the war in Ukraine. Consequently, the “Axis of the Resistance” in Lebanon and Syria may reap significant benefits in standing against Israel and the US forces occupying northeast Syria.

In a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that the Alexander Nevsky Church, located in the Old City of Jerusalem, be transferred to the hands of Russia immediately. Any delay or rejection of the Russian request would lead to a diplomatic clash between Israel and Russia, especially after the Bennett government condemned “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”. The Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid condemned Russia, saying “there is no justification for violating Ukraine’s sovereignty and killing innocent civilians”. Lapid told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that “Israel is considering sending helmets and ceramic vests to Ukraine, which Kyiv requested since the beginning of the war”. Israel considers the Russian move a “serious violation of the world order”, precisely what the US-Russia war in Ukraine is all about. The “international order” that Israel is voicing is held in place by the US. It protects its allies’ wrong-doing, mainly Israel’s, when it violates Palestinian rights and the sovereignty of Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Iran.

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Israeli ambassador in Moscow, Alexander Ben Zvi, and expressed its dissatisfaction with the statement of Foreign Minister Lapid. By criticising Russia, Israel showed solidarity with the US but has earned the discontent of Russia, whose forces are deployed in Syria. Israel realised that Moscow could not be expected to accept the Israeli position without a boomerang effect, with no hurry for the time of payback. This explains why Russia went for reclaiming its property in Jerusalem back into its custody.

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

