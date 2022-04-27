￼No WWIII is expected, and the US wants to end the war while victorious

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

Undoubtedly, the battle in Ukraine between Russia and the west does not resemble a World War, but it is not far from this description. The first and the second World Wars began in Europe, with many countries participating. Today, America and dozens of European countries are involved in the ongoing Ukrainian war in many ways. The West sends planes and deadly weapons, special units (Britain), providing unlimited intelligence support, and fighting through the Ukrainian army. All parties involved are walking on the edge of the abyss to the point where Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and UK defence minister Ben Wallacewarned about World War III and the potential use of nuclear weapons. However, the ultimate price to pay is expected to fall on Ukraine in the first place and on Europe just afterwards.

The dangerous, escalatory and belligerent messages of a potential WWIII or the use of nuclear weapons are exchanged without affecting the continuous supply of weapons to Ukraine by the US and the west (mainly the UK). British anti-tank laser-guided Nlaws, Javelins and AT-4s are pouring into Ukraine since they were proved efficient at inflicting heavy losses on the Russian armoured troops’ advance in the first weeks of the war. Ukraine has also received US surface-to-air Stinger infrared missiles and British MANPADs that shot down Russian jets and helicopters. Russia has sent a formal letter to the US warning that shipments of lethal weapons to Ukraine could lead to “unpredictable consequences”.

Nevertheless, Russian President Vladimir Putin showed a capacity to accept heavy losses and altered his initial plan with more achievable objectives to control Donbas and the south of Ukraine. If Russia manages to achieve its goals, Ukraine will have no more extended access to the Azov and the Black Sea, and when Donbas falls, it will lose a third of its land territory.

Therefore, unless there is a significant NATO direct intervention, the risk of a nuclear war is still out of reach. The West is aware of Russia’s missile capability and its possession of the largest arsenal of nuclear weapons. This is why the west is walking on the edge with Russia, studying the powers of the Russian forces in Ukraine, the type of weapons used and providing the Ukrainian army with adequate weapons that make the Russian victory very costly but inevitable.

The West is trying to persuade Russia indirectly to stop the war so Ukraine can claim victory following the failure of the Russian first phase of attack and beat Russia in propaganda and mainstream media. The Western harsh economic and financial sanctions are not intended to stop the war or change the course of the battle but to impoverish Russia and Europe, which are both significantly suffering from the consequences of its sanctions with worse to come.

Moscow regained control of the war theatre in Ukraine after the first failed plan of subjugating Kyiv with light fighting and inflicting the least possible losses. The Kremlin realised (late) that using Russian prestige was inefficient and collided with a Ukrainian army ready to fight and dependent on the West in every sense of the word (financially, economically, militarily, for security, intelligence, and in receiving refugees). Many Russian soldiers fell before grasping that Ukraine is a harshly hostile country and will not receive the Russian soldiers with flowers or a warm welcome. Nevertheless, Putin also showed his determination to end the battle on his terms and won’t stop until his goals are achieved, understanding that the final results matter the most.The loss of the destroyer Moskova is not a simple event but a resounding one. It is undoubtedly the result of careful Western intelligence cooperation and suggestion because Ukraine doesn’t have the creativity and the will to challenge Russia up to this level of confrontation. It is also certain that Ukraine did not carefully think about the consequences of this symbolic act and what would be Russia’s (harsh) reaction and capacity to accept losses. The destruction of Moskova was compensated by the fall of Mariupol, followed by Kherson, and a Russian heavy hand on all fronts. The resulting systematic destruction of Ukraine’s economy, railways, and infrastructure has rendered it hugely costly for Ukraine

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

