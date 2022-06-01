￼What is Israel achieving by striking Iran and its allies?

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

The assassination of the Iranian colonel in the Revolutionary Guards, Sayyad Khodaye, does not constitute a new development or an exceptional violation of the existing Iranian-Israeli rules of engagement. Instead, it is a natural and expected act due to the conflict between the two sides, well-established since 1979, when the Islamic Revolution took power in Iran, and open war engulfed Iran, Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. Therefore, it will not be surprising if the exchange of hits continues indefinitely.

Colonel Khodaye had no responsibilities in Syria but was part of a large team of officers supporting the Palestinians to recover their occupied territories. Israel has little tolerance towards Iranians or Lebanese who transfer their experience in warfare, advanced technology and new weapons to impose deterrence on Israel. The Israeli leadership feels threatened when its adversaries can now hit back and inflict pain on Israel with sophisticated weaponry.

Israel’s enemies are no longer fighting with the Simonov PTRS-41 – the semi-automatic rifle of the Second World War – versus the Israeli F-16. Instead, Iran has provided its allies with armed drones that survey the airspace inside Palestine without the Israeli army being able to shoot them down. Iran sends dozens of BAVAR-373 anti-aircraft systems to Syria and Lebanon to prepare for the significant battle whenever it should occur. Moreover, Iran has established factories to manufacture precision missiles in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen with armed suicide drones. Consequently, the issue of transferring equipment from Iran to its allies in the “Axis of Resistance” has been obviated by recourse to advanced systems, particularly involving the modernisation of existing missiles to increase their accuracy.

These are reasons sufficient to understand that Israel is no longer in a position to imagine that any confrontation with its enemies will be damage-free and painless. Israel’s four-week manoeuvre, “Chariots of Fire” where regular forces and reserves of all military bodies and units participate “to increase the forces’ readiness”, reveals surprising purposes and objectives.

