￼Russia is waving a short stick at Israel in Syria, and Iran sends a message to Tel Aviv

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

Israel put Damascus Airport out of action after seven years of targeting specific points inside and around it that contain advanced Iranian weapons stores related to anti-aircraft missiles, precision-guided surface-to-surface missiles, and modern multi-tasking Iranian drones. However, the new development created a threat launched by Iran and conveyed via Russia that a direct response against Israel would follow any Israeli attack on its positions in Syria. Therefore, Russia summoned the Israeli ambassador to tell him that the attack on Damascus airport violated all red lines and that it would take the case to the Security Council to condemn Israel’s violation of international law.

Several years ago, Russia pledged to the Damascus government that its main airport would not be subject to any Israeli attack. However, this did not happen, and Israel continued its attacks without disrupting the runways and civil and military air traffic, which has not stopped since 1970 and even throughout the war. However, in recent weeks, Tel Aviv has gone too far by striking the northern and southern runways several times to render the airport altogether unserviceable. Damascus officially announced that its airport has been severely damaged and stopped working.

However, a source in Damascus confirmed that unique materials had been used to help reopen the airport in less than two weeks, with a clear new Russian commitment that any attack on it would be met with a similar response and the bombing of Israel directly.

Moscow moved the case of the Israeli aggression to another level by expressing its intentions to submit a draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council condemning the raid on Damascus airport. Even if the US uses its veto, the Russian step indicates that Moscow believes the time has come to warn Israel to stop its persistence, especially since it has taken an anti-Russian position in the Ukrainian war.

Last week, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov summoned the Israeli ambassador in Moscow, Ben Zvi, and asked for clarification, saying that “it is not pleased with the justifications and is waiting for additional clarifications”. This indicates a shift in the relationship that is no longer confined to the Russian and Israeli military officers who coordinate with each other in Syria. Instead, regulating the relationship between Russia and Israel went to the highest political level, at the level of leaders and the top of the pyramid.

There is no doubt that it is a remarkable and unprecedented position that Russia is taking to condemn Israel after it had forgiven it hundreds of times, even when one of the Israeli raids caused the downing of a Russian plane carrying 15 Russian officers in September of 2018. Russia says to the Israelis that their attack on Damascus airport undermines stability and violates Syria’s sovereignty. Therefore, Moscow will demand that those responsible be held accountable because it prevents Syria’s humanitarian assistance. This is a (late) wake-up call

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

