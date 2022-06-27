￼The nuclear agreement on the negotiating track: what to expect next?

Posted on by Elijah J Magnier

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

The visit last week of the official in charge of European foreign policy, Josep Borrell, to Tehran did not cause any breach at the level of the stalled nuclear talks. However, it opened the way for the return of the US-Iran indirect talks in Qatar, expected Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday at the latest in Qatar. Russia and China representatives will not be present. 

The increased tension in recent weeks due to long deadlock, and the exchange of negative messages between Iran and the US, occurred via the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA): western inaction and Iranian counter-measures were dominant in recent weeks. Rafael Grossi, the IAEA’s director, declared that Iran was responsible for not providing satisfactory responses relating to the uranium discovered in three undeclared sites where Tehran was suspected of conducting nuclear work. This accusation was denied by Iran, which offered justifications more than 11 years ago about the same issue and accused the IAEA of collecting misleading and “sabotage-orientated” Israeli intelligence information.

Subscribe to get access

Read more of this content when you subscribe today.

Subscribe

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

Advertisements
Advertisements
Advertisements

Published by Elijah J Magnier

Veteran War Zone Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst with over 35 years' experience covering the Middle East and acquiring in-depth experience, robust contacts and political knowledge in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria. Specialised in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence, political assessments, strategic planning and thorough insight in political networks in the region. Covered on the ground the Israeli invasion to Lebanon (1st war 1982), the Iraq-Iran war, the Lebanese civil war, the Gulf war (1991), the war in the former Yugoslavia (1992-1996), the US invasion to Iraq (2003 to date), the second war in Lebanon (2006), the war in Libya and Syria (2011 to date). Lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria.