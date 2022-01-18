Is Moscow heading to deploy troops and missiles in Cuba and Venezuela?

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

When a Western country plans to wage war, it begins by launching media warfare to accuse the enemy opponent of representing a danger to world security and preparing for war against a sovereign state in the days ahead. US Secretary of State Colin Powell made one such false claim at the United Nations when he accused Iraq of possessing weapons of mass destruction. He was followed by the then British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who maintained also that Saddam Hussein could use these weapons of mass destruction within 45 minutes. The US is campaigning these days – while hiding behind Europe and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) – against Russia, accusing it of planning an invasion of Ukraine but ignoring its own provocations in these last years to drag Russia into war.

There is no doubt that NATO’s expansion to Ukraine and Georgia is a most dangerous step for Russia’s national security. Europe finds itself in the front row of a confrontation against Russia. It does not want to antagonise its important Russian economic partner but, simultaneously, has no power to stop the US provocations.

Europe is aware that NATO’s deployment of medium and long-range missiles in Ukraine represents a dangerous provocation that the Kremlin will not accept. Therefore, a vast media campaign is being launched as if the battle were taking place tomorrow and the Russian invasion is about to take place without any justification.

Newsleaks reveal that the CIA has had a training program to “kill Russians” in Ukraine since 2015. This scenario is similar to the way the Soviet Union was dragged into the war in Afghanistan in 1979. After the US supported the Mujahideen and the anti-Russian government, it dragged Russia into a “Vietnam war”, said Zbigniew Brzezinski.

Moreover, the US Congress has agreed to support Ukraine with 300 million dollars. Further, the US administration has threatened to take 18 steps – believed to be economic – that Washington will adopt to confront Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine. It is doubtful that the United States will fight with its soldiers but it may use the Ukrainians to lure them into the battle. It induces Europe to stand diplomatically in the face of Russia by stealth, and this serves American interests on several levels. The main five reasons are:

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

