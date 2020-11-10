Iran ready to negotiate if Biden respects the international deal: the missiles on the table if…

By Elijah J. Magnier:

President Donald Trump waited in vain by the phone for Iranian officials to call him and announce the surrender of their country to the US “maximum pressure” campaign. Tehran stuck to a policy of not boosting Trump’s electoral campaign and staying far away from any dialogue with Trump that he could use for his benefit. The campaign officials of the President-elect Joe Biden said he would put the nuclear deal (known as JCPOA) on the table and respect the signature of the Iran-US deal by the permanent United Nations’ members (plus Germany). However, Biden’s entourage and his team have so far failed to confirm whether the President-elect is planning to modify the Obama nuclear deal and what new conditions may be up for discussion. Iran has a sense of what to expect and what will be the hot discussion issues that the new US administration would like to review. How will Tehran respond to Biden’s as yet undeclared demands?

