Israel strikes, and Iran prepared the response.

Iraq considers that the responsibility for the attack rests with the United States and therefore deserves a response. But Iran accepts the US narrative and considers Israel responsible for the operation and, consequently, generates and deserves an answer because the destroyed tanks are Iranian, not Iraqi.

Through Western and Arab mediators, Israel quickly sent messages to Iran that it had no intention of causing casualties (the actual number of deaths was not announced). Israel’s objective, it said, was to impose deterrence on the flow of weapons supply to Syria and Hezbollah via Iraq.

However, Iran has informed message bearers that it will respond to the strike and that Tehran « couldn’t care less » about messages from Tel Aviv. Therefore, the Iranian strike could be directed against direct Israeli targets or through the many theatres spread across the Middle East, particularly Palestine. The “lone wolf” Palestinian phenomena are frequently striking Israel’s national security at the core. Iran has in the past also directed missile attacks against one of the “Mossad” centres, at Erbil, Kurdistan – Iraq, and has not hesitated to hit Israeli ships on many occasions in past years. Already a loitering ammunition drone hit an oil tanker owned by an Israeli businessman in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday.

Israel considers that its theatre of operations stretches from Lebanon to Syria, Iraq and even Iran. A deterrence policy was imposed on Syria because of Israel’s awareness of President Bashar al-Assad’s unwillingness to start a war with Israel to prevent it from carrying out hundreds of undeterred raids. Syria does not have the necessary financial means nor stockpile of missiles to initiate a battle with Israel. Moreover, due to its war in Ukraine and its need for ammunition in the aftermath of the protracted conflict, Russia will not be able to supply Damascus with the necessary weapons and interceptor missiles.

Israel succeeded in hitting the network of ground defences provided by Iran in Damascus before it entered service. Israel also prevented the landing of any Iranian cargo plane loaded with weapons or risked destroying the aircraft and paralysing the airport. It has already put the airports of Damascus and Aleppo out of service for several weeks to confirm its seriousness and determination to intercept further supplies of Iranian weapons to Syria.

Israel stopped that supply line, and now seems to be switching to the landline. However, this equation requires avoidance from hitting Iranian targets in order that Israel avoids direct conflict or provoking an Iranian response. But Tel Aviv finally signed into this, and Iran will have to respond.

Israel has violated Syria’s sovereignty since 2011 because Damascus failed to impose deterrence as Hezbollah did in Syria and Lebanon. The Iranian source claims that “imposing deterrence requires equipment, organisation, and great loss of life- and a potential war with Israel. Israel will maintain its aggressive policy against Damascus if Syria does not respond. Iran will not let Israel get away with any attack against its effectiveness against its territory or equipment or representatives, be they military or civilians.”