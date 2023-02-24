Iran and Israel: The Counter-Strikes Continue and Will Not Stop

Posted on by Elijah J Magnier

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

Neither Iran nor Israel has any choice but to exchange blows in various theatres as the ideological war is wide open and not expected to end shortly. Many countries in the Middle East have learnt from Israel’s belligerent method of pre-emptive strikes. They have concluded that imposing a deterrence strategy on Israel is necessary. Indeed, Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah are striking back to prevent Tel Aviv from getting away with its strikes, as it did with Iraq and has been doing for several years with Syria.

For many years, Tel Aviv has violated Iran’s security by assassinating Iranian scientists, directing attacks inside Iran and organising systematic and deliberate unrest under various slogans and pretexts with the West’s support and the mainstream media. The latest Israeli sabotage operations were drone attacks on one of the Iranian Ministry of Defence buildings, causing minor damage, to which Iran responded on the high seas. Iran has become strong enough to retaliate.

Subscribe to get access

Read more of this content when you subscribe today.

Subscribe
Advertisements
Advertisements
Advertisements

Published by Elijah J Magnier

Veteran War Zone Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst with over 35 years' experience covering the Middle East and acquiring in-depth experience, robust contacts and political knowledge in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria. Specialised in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence, political assessments, strategic planning and thorough insight in political networks in the region. Covered on the ground the Israeli invasion to Lebanon (1st war 1982), the Iraq-Iran war, the Lebanese civil war, the Gulf war (1991), the war in the former Yugoslavia (1992-1996), the US invasion to Iraq (2003 to date), the second war in Lebanon (2006), the war in Libya and Syria (2011 to date). Lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria.