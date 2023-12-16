Are there fundamental US-Israeli differences over Gaza?

By Elijah J. Magnier:

There is a widespread belief that the United States is actively trying to demonstrate that there are differences between the administration of President Joe Biden and the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the priorities and handling of the Gaza conflict and its aftermath. However, the evidence suggests that this American effort is more about keeping up appearances and preventing a Democratic loss in the upcoming presidential election than it is motivated by concern for the civilian population of Gaza and the indiscriminate killing of the Israeli army.

Subscribe to get access Read more of this content when you subscribe today. Subscribe Log in

Support Independent Journalism €10.00

Advertisements Advertisements Advertisements

Share this: Email

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Facebook

Print

Pocket

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...