Why the US sees Iran’s Role and Behaviour in the Middle East as Malign and Dangerous

Subscribe to get access

Read more of this content when you subscribe today.

significant influence in Lebanon and maintains this influence to date.

In 2011, the US, Europe and dozens of other countries led by Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey supported the efforts of Takfiri Muslim extremists to topple President Bashar al-Assad, who asked Iran to intervene. Iran responded and was successful in preventing Assad’s Syrian government from falling and, in consequence, gained a solid foothold in the Levant.

In 2014, ISIS occupied a third of Iraq, and the US refused to deliver already paid-for weapons to Baghdad. Washington wanted to divide Iraq into three states to recreate a new, weak Middle East split by internal sectarian wars. Iran intervened at the request of Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki. A Fatwa of the highest religious authority in Iraq, Sayyed Ali al-Sistani, created the “Popular Mobilisation Forces” that Iran armed along with the remaining of the Iraqi security forces to stand to ISIS. Once again, the US provided Iran with a trigger, an opportunity to find and establish new allies in Mesopotamia. Likewise, the US war in Afghanistan and the US-Saudi war in Yemen offered golden opportunities for Iran to increase its influence (Ansar Allah – Houthis in Yemen), always thanks to the US interventions attempting regime-change.

Iran has become a manufacturer of precision ballistic missiles and armed drones that can reach a distance beyond 1500 kilometres, and a naval force with which it can close the Straits of Hormuz to suit its national security situation. From fighting Saddam Hussein with light weapons to becoming a nuclear country with the possibility to produce atomic weapons: no wonder the US refuses to lift the harsh sanctions on Iran, even as the Iranian intelligence minister has said.

But Iran, unlike the US, does not occupy any Arab capital: In Lebanon, part of the population stands behind Iran, although two-thirds of the population do not care what happens to Iran: some Lebanese stand against Iran and support the US, and others prefer Saudi Arabia, Turkey, or France.

In Syria, notwithstanding Iran’s substantial military and financial assistance to President Al-Assad and its affiliated forces fighting and dying in the Levant, President Al-Assad has another strategic relationship to deal with, that with Russia, which wants to be the influential country in Syria. Moreover, the Syrian president has refused to respond to over a thousand Israeli attacks and has rejected Iran’s advice to actively establish deterrence against Israel. However, Syria and Iran enjoy an excellent relationship even if they disagree on specific points. Iran respects Assad’s will to act according to what he believes to be in his country’s best interest.

As far as Afghanistan is concerned, the US initiated a dialogue with the Taliban and reached a deal in February 2020 to pull out of the country. After 20 years of war that cost the US $800 billion thus far and left tens of thousands of dead and wounded in Afghanistan, Washington is being forced to leave, with slender strategic results.

History has confirmed over the past forty years that the US interventions to change the map of the Middle East and reshuffle its borders have been the main factor in the increase of Iran’s influence in the Middle East and making it into a regional power. The US policy was devastating for the people of the Middle East. It was not only dangerous but highly destructive and counterproductive to the population, their assets and stability. The US politicians wipe away their own wrongdoing and accuse Iran of exerting a malign behaviour because it is gaining more influence and rejects submission to US hegemony. Washington is collecting failure after failure even though it has the most powerful military machine in the world, acting as though its leadership remained a brand leader.

However, notwithstanding US strength, Iran has not hesitated to confront US authority. With a “made in Iran” missile, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down the most expensive US drone that violated the Iranian airspace. Moreover, Iran bombed the most extensive US military base in Iraq to respond to the unlawful assassination of the Iranian brigadier general Qassem Soleimani. Also, Iran is increasing its nuclear capability and insisting that the US lift all sanctions. Otherwise, it is ready to continue its atomic program to complete the full nuclear cycle. The US has created all the circumstances for Iran to become a considerable regional power.

The Donal Trump and Joe Biden administrations have asked Iran to sit around the negotiating table to extend the nuclear deal and include control of the Iranian missiles and even interfere with the influence Iran enjoys over its allies in the Middle East. These requests are clear indications that the US is concerned about Iran’s efficient and growing power. There is no reason why Iran would want to submit to the US’s will when it is subject to harsh US sanctions. The US request is too costly for Iran to buy into, and Tehran instead realised that it must increase its deterrence. In broader terms, the grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has vowed to expel the US from West Asia.

There is nothing really new in President Biden’s policy toward Iran. He continues the sanctions of his predecessor, Donald Trump although he may lift some sanctions from “humanitarian motives.” However, the big picture will not change because Tehran will not negotiate on issues which define and defend its national security. The US has succeeded in causing devastating human losses and inflicted severe damage to many Middle Eastern countries’ economies. Consequently, Iran’s “malign and destructive” role in the Middle East can be understood as a response to the absolute control the US attempts to exert over this part of the world through military interventions, waging wars and attempted regime change.