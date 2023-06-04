Subscribe to get access

perimeter protecting Russian troops. The attackers successfully infiltrated the compound, targeting and killing several Russian officers. The attacking force, estimated to consist of six Special Forces members, quickly withdrew after being covered by four other members who stayed behind to detonate explosives, diverting attention from the primary objective of carrying out the targeted killing and ensuring the safe escape of the attackers.”

Sources in Syria indicate that “the attackers disabled surveillance cameras before entering the compound, allowing them to carry out their operation with precision and leave without suffering any casualties. They then fled to eastern Syria in vehicles waiting near the site.”

The sources believe such operations are aimed at sowing confusion among Russian forces and sending a message that they can be targeted worldwide. These incidents are intended to demonstrate that their adversaries have advanced intelligence capabilities, the audacity to monitor Russian movements and the ability to carry out missions against them, including assassinating their officers.

Despite the lack of multiple sources confirming this specific operation, various pieces of information converge to indicate a significant event in the Khan Shaykhun area in that particular week, leading to heightened alert and confusion among Russian forces. It is important to note that Syrian society comprises individuals with different affiliations, including pro-Damascus and opposition forces. The United States and Israel have used many individuals as an integral part of their national security apparatus, enabling them to conduct security operations against targets inside Syria. This use of Syrians was exemplified by the relocation of specific individuals, including the White Helmets, to Israel in 2018 before the Syrian army’s incursion into the south.

Syria has witnessed several security incidents throughout the war targeting the pre-conflict Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Iranian Revolutionary Guard officers. These target-killing attacks have involved sophisticated explosive devices, sniper attacks and groups trained and equipped with bladed weapons and silencers. Some of these groups have even managed to infiltrate Israel, causing alarm and forcing a shift of operations to southern Syria.

Russia has also experienced sabotage operations, such as suicide drones targeting Moscow, the Kremlin and the border city of Belgorod, and attempts to infiltrate armed groups into Russian territory. These operations appear designed to distract and confuse the Kremlin and expose its alleged inability to protect the country while its forces are engaged in Ukraine.

In the absence of credible evidence, the lack of preparations commensurate with a large-scale military operation such as the one Ukraine is discussing, involving tens of thousands of troops, casts doubt on the feasibility and immediacy of such an attack. The build-up of forces, the establishment of logistics and the transport of troops and ammunition to the front lines all leave traces that intelligence services can detect through human and electronic surveillance. However, there is no concrete evidence or indication of the necessary preparations, including preliminary bombings, road construction or the removal of obstacles to the passage of troops. This suggests that the likelihood of an imminent large-scale attack is either unrealistic or at least not close.

Consequently, the ongoing covert war being waged by the United States against Russia abroad and on Russian territory may be unfolding through these covert operations. This sabotage and targeted assassinations may represent the promised war that America has openly supported and prepared alongside Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin has refrained from using non-conventional weapons that could have devastating consequences for Russia’s friends and trigger a coup against Moscow.

Without clean wars, all conflicts are inherently dirty and destructive. But this ongoing war has overstepped previous boundaries, crossed established red lines and is constantly teetering on the brink. It shows no signs of de-escalating, making it more dangerous than any previous conflict.

As these covert operations continue, the alleged Ukrainian attack appears to morph into sabotage operations against Russia. While hard evidence is scarce, the pattern of assassinations, drone strikes and targeted killings of Russian officers in various corners of the globe suggests a calculated effort to destabilise and unsettle Russian forces. These actions challenge the Kremlin’s ability to protect its interests while remaining engaged in Ukraine. Whether this covert war will escalate further or whether there are prospects for de-escalation remains uncertain, leaving the international community on edge as it closely monitors these unfolding events.