Russia’s strategic move hits the US and Israel with Iran’s hypersonic capabilities.

Subscribe to get access

Read more of this content when you subscribe today.

Iran’s announcement of the Al-Fatah, a domestically developed hypersonic ballistic missile with a range of 1,400 kilometres, marks a significant milestone. With a speed of Mach 13-15, or about 15,000 kilometres per hour, the Al-Fatah can change its velocity in mid-flight, making interception virtually impossible. This achievement places Iran in an exclusive group of nations, including Russia, China and North Korea, that possess this cutting-edge technology – something that has eluded even many European countries.

Russia has carefully maintained a delicate balance in the Middle East for years, refraining from arming Iran with advanced missiles to avoid provoking America and Israel. But this reluctance changed in mid-2022, shortly after the outbreak of the Russian-Western conflict in Ukraine. At that time, a landmark defence cooperation agreement between Iran and Moscow paved the way for the transfer of thousands of Iranian drones to Moscow – a deal I first reported – and support for the construction of a drone factory in Russia. The Kremlin’s decision to embrace Iran stemmed from the realisation that it was fighting alone. Iran was the only country unwavering in its military support and unafraid of American and Western sanctions. Iran’s determination to stand tall, support Russia and challenge the US despite having endured over 3,800 sanctions since the 1979 revolution. Tehran has demonstrated its commitment to its friends by remaining steadfast despite longstanding adversity.

Iran’s possession of hypersonic missiles represents an unprecedented qualitative leap and serves as a testament to the close cooperation between Russia and Iran. It sends a clear message to the United States, which maintains a significant military presence around the “Islamic Republic” that Iran possesses advanced deterrence capabilities, safeguarding its interests in Asia and potentially threatening US ally Israel.

The message to Israel is compelling. By enabling Iran to acquire missiles that can evade Tel Aviv’s vaunted Iron Dome defence system, Russia has effectively neutralised Israel’s ability to intercept Iranian missiles. This development poses a significant challenge to Israel, which now faces the prospect of potential strikes on its soil should it attack Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran has already demonstrated its boldness by attacking Ain al-Assad, the most extensive US military base in Iraq, in 2020 in response to then-President Donald Trump’s assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani.

As a result, Iran has several powerful deterrence cards:

1. It benefits from solid allies in the Middle East who are prepared to go to war to defend the “axis of resistance” that Tehran has established.

2. Its arsenal of drones has proved highly effective, wreaking havoc on the Ukrainian army and its Western weaponry during the conflict in Ukraine, ultimately helping Russia to regain control of the battlefield.

3. Iran’s missile capabilities have demonstrated their potential and effectiveness through successful attacks on ISIS bases in Syria, Mujahideen Khalq bases in Iraq, and even an Israeli Mossad base in Kurdistan-Iraq.

By equipping its allies with advanced and accurate missiles, Iran has created a balance of terror and deterrence that limits Israel’s freedom of military action in Lebanon and Syria against Hezbollah, fearing a swift and robust response.

Russia has not publicly acknowledged its involvement in Iran’s missile programme, as Iran has repeatedly tried to deny providing its drones to Moscow. Nevertheless, Russia’s actions speak volumes about its determination to address grievances and mark a new strategic approach towards Tehran. The Kremlin has opened its doors to a country (Iran) that has stood firm in the darkest circumstances, ignored US and European threats, and demonstrated an unwavering conviction that remains impervious to Western intimidation.

The Russian message would resonate with the relevant parties in Washington and Tel Aviv, erasing any remaining red lines and paving the way for an unprecedented future of Russian-Iranian cooperation. This partnership, forged through the fulfilment of agreements, is likely to produce further surprising developments that could have lasting repercussions. As the dust settles, the costs of fulfilling the deal will become increasingly apparent, reshaping the geopolitical landscape and potentially altering the dynamics of power in the region.

In the face of Russia’s strategic move, the world watches with bated breath as the consequences of Iran’s possession of hypersonic missiles unfold. With advanced weaponry and an unwavering commitment to its interests, Iran is poised to protect its sovereignty and challenge the traditional power dynamics in the Middle East. As tensions remain high and the stakes continue to rise, the evolving Russian-Iranian alliance is becoming a focal point of international attention, with potential spillover effects extending far beyond the borders of these nations.