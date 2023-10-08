How the Axis of Resistance checkmated Israel: A Strategic Masterstroke.

Posted on by Elijah J Magnier

By Elijah J. Magnier:

Hezbollah’s recent rocket fire wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision but the culmination of a carefully crafted strategy. It seems Israel has been outmanoeuvred by a plan set in motion more than half a year ago by the “Axis of Resistance”. This coalition of leaders from Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen met months ago to orchestrate a grand deception aimed squarely at Israel and carry out manoeuvres by all members of the Axis of Resistance for ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ Day. Their aim? To expose Israel’s military and political vulnerabilities and destroy its reputation for deterrence for years to come. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now faces a dilemma: he can either negotiate the release of a large number of prisoners to de-escalate the situation and end the “flood of al-Aqsa”, or he can prepare Israelis for an intensified conflict for which he is unprepared.

Six months ago, Hezbollah made a significant move by deploying thousands of its elite Al-Radwan forces along the border. Israel interpreted this show of force as a sign of possible 

Subscribe to get access

Read more of this content when you subscribe today.

Subscribe
Advertisements
Advertisements
Advertisements

Published by Elijah J Magnier

Veteran War Zone Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst with over 35 years' experience covering the Middle East and acquiring in-depth experience, robust contacts and political knowledge in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria. Specialised in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence, political assessments, strategic planning and thorough insight in political networks in the region. Covered on the ground the Israeli invasion to Lebanon (1st war 1982), the Iraq-Iran war, the Lebanese civil war, the Gulf war (1991), the war in the former Yugoslavia (1992-1996), the US invasion to Iraq (2003 to date), the second war in Lebanon (2006), the war in Libya and Syria (2011 to date). Lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria.