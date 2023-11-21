Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

In an illuminating revelation, a statement by an anonymous but senior European diplomat has surfaced concerning Gaza’s conflict. It offers a controversial and thought-provoking perspective on the role of Western nations, particularly the United States, in Israel’s military actions against Palestinians in Gaza. This claim could have far-reaching implications for understanding the dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the complex interplay between international diplomacy and public opinion in shaping foreign policy decisions. The diplomat’s revelations suggest a behind-the-scenes consensus among key Western powers on Israel’s violation of international laws in Gaza, raising questions about the intersection of moral responsibility and geopolitical strategy in one of the world’s most enduring and volatile conflicts.

According to the diplomat, Israel’s actions in Gaza, particularly after the events of 7 October, were carried out with the full knowledge and support of key Western countries. This support was conveyed through various channels, including direct visits by officials to Tel Aviv and through diplomatic correspondence. The diplomat indicated that the possibility of civilian casualties in Gaza as a result of Israel’s military action was a scenario that had been anticipated and discussed with Western allies, who reportedly approved and expressed their support for such action regardless of the human and legal consequences.

However, the narrative turns when the diplomat points to the growing disquiet and criticism among Western populations over their government’s stance on the conflict. This public dissent has reportedly led to a sense of embarrassment among Western leaders who, according to the source, had initially turned a blind eye to the unfolding events in Gaza. The level of violence, destruction and loss of civilian life has reached a point where it is increasingly difficult for these countries to either justify or ignore.

The diplomat goes on to suggest that the United States, in particular, is feeling the effects of its unwavering support for Israel. This stance is harming the American administration, potentially influencing public opinion and voter sentiment ahead of the upcoming presidential elections. As a result, according to the diplomat, there appears to be a growing need to stop the destruction in Gaza, even if it means that Israel does not achieve its intended military objectives. Nevertheless, the final decision is no longer in the hands of the European politicians, but it is Israel that has the upper hand and seems determined to create a buffer zone in the north of Gaza.

This revelation sheds light on international politics’ complex and often covert dynamics, where strategic alliances and geopolitical interests can sometimes overshadow legal and humanitarian considerations. It also highlights the impact of public opinion on foreign policy decisions, suggesting a shift in the traditional diplomatic approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

