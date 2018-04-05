Three leaders in Ankara: the Syrian war is over but the US remains dangerous

Damascus by Elijah J. Magnier: @ejmalrai

“The war is Syria is over but the US forces and the consequences of their dangerous presence remain. The regime change is no longer feasible and the Syrian regime is solid more than ever and no force can alter the situation on the ground today. It is time to end al-Qaeda, what remains of the “Islamic State” (ISIS), and initiate a national Syrian reconciliation”.

This is what the Russian, Turkish and Iranian Presidents meeting in the Turkish capital agreed, according to an authoritative source in Ankara.

Presidents Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyib Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani agreed on the importance of establishing durable security and the unity of Syria to avoid negative consequences on energy and on commercial development in Turkey and Syria.

The Trio agreed that the biggest danger comes from the US establishment willing to form a state for the Kurds on the Turkish-Syrian borders, which would divide the Levant. It was clear to all concerned that great menace touches both Syria and Turkey, therefore it is imperative to dismantle the US plan. The unity of Syria must be the objective of these Presidents whose initial objective calls for the return of the Syrian refugees to their own country.

“Turkey closed an eye on the recent events in eastern Ghouta. Moreover, the Presidents agreed on a Russian-Turkish-Iranian plan to disrupt any possible threat against the actual Syrian regime and to work towards full collaboration for the forthcoming Presidential elections”.

Ankara showed total acknowledgement to halting any possible threat against President Bashar al-Assad and will commit itself to end the war for its own security. The seven years of war in Syria almost burned Turkey’s extremities when the Kurds became a strong army and were supported by a superpower, the US forces.

It is no surprise to notice that all three countries have different interests in Syria and ideas on how to run the war in that country. However, they all meet on preventing the partition of Syria, the elimination of the US plans to establish a Kurdish state, and the total elimination of ISIS and al-Qaeda, particularly those present in northern Syria under the Turkish controlled area.

All remaining areas still not liberated by the Syrian army have become details in the bigger picture and can no longer affect the future and stability of the country.

The three Presidents agreed there is no substitute to Geneva but also to Astana, understanding the necessity to reactivate the dialogue between the Syrian government and the remaining opposition groups. Therefore there is no option but to support the Syrian President to organise the forthcoming elections and, for this purpose, to put pressure on neighbouring (host)countries for the return of Syrian refugees.

The main three players and countries who enjoy significant influence on the ground in Syria have agreed to work together : against the only country swimming against the current of actual events, the US establishment. Washington has become the “enemy”, completely isolated and working on its own agenda without acknowledging it can no longer change the course of the war in Syria.

This important meeting in Ankara and the end of Eastern Ghouta is putting an end to all claims of the « existence of chemical weapons” accusation against the Syrian Army, the bombing of “the last hospital” and the killing of the “last doctor”. With it there will no longer be any “siege to starve hundreds of thousands of civilians” and the mainstream media manipulation of events in the Levant.

Turkey is indeed in need of time to tame and “clean” northern Syria because it is controlling a bouquet of militants from all walks of life, with different sponsors and agendas. These have become a burden on their own sponsors because there is no longer any purpose for their continued existence.

Iran has a very small unit of Special Forces and advisors in Syria but a large number of allies who are slowly pulling out, particularly when the Syrian Army has recovered. The Ghouta battle is the biggest proof there were no other allies on the ground.

The Russian-Turkish economic and trade relationship is being boosted significantly, reaching $22 bn. President Erdogan said his aim is to reach $100 bn without giving a clear time frame. Ankara has chosen Moscow and Tehran as main political and commercial allies ahead of its relationship with Washington.

Although the US establishment is very worried about the Ankara meeting, its President seems only concerned about how to siphon off Saudi Arabia’s money. He is putting the life of every US soldier up blackmailing the Saudi Monarchy that asked for the US forces to remain in north-east Syria. Now, Trump is putting US soldiers in the balance, willing to keep US occupying forces in part of Syria apparently ready to exchange their life for a fistful of dollars.

Proof read by: Maurice Brasher

If you read this reporting and you like it, please don’t feel embarrassed to contribute and help fund it for as little as 1 Euro. Your contribution, however small will help ensure its continuity. Thank you.

Share this: Email

Tweet











Print

Pocket

Telegram

