Sadrist undisclosed meetings, bitter choices facing Sayed Moqtada in Iraq

The manual counting by hundreds of polling stations continues at the request of the political parties and candidates who objected to the early results of the parliamentary elections that took place last month in Iraq. Meanwhile, Muqtada al-Sadr – who won the most significant number (72) of parliamentary seats – continues to contact different political parties to form political alliances that are individually unable to name the next government and its Prime Minister. These undeclared contacts/agreements/alliances are carried out by the Sadrist Committee charged with negotiating a deal with all the political parties willing to join the Sadrist government to crystallize the future political scene. However, the Sadrist political movement is expected to stumble on its current path, following Sayed Moqtada al-Sadr’s announcement that his goal would be to form a national majority government. In consequence, he is putting himself at the mercy of another and very different political force that completely contradicts his expressed political vision and goals. And on top of these goals, there is the question of the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Iraq, as well as the relationship with Israel.

