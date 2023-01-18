If Russia loses, China is next on the US list

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

The war between Russia and US-led NATO cannot be separated from Washington’s desperate determination to defend its position as the absolute leader of the (western) world. The US goal does not only include challenging Russia – which enjoys military capabilities and a determination to defend itself even if this requires confronting the US on the battlefield or via a proxy war. Instead, the growth of China’s capabilities represents the greatest danger to the US hegemony. This is due to Beijing’s economic expansion and trade projects, including Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America. To the US, the danger from the Chinese – one of the world’s most prosperous countries – would be amplified and even unstoppable if Russia were to defeat NATO in Ukraine and if Moscow and Beijing were to harness their respective combat capabilities and morale in one strategic partnership. Russia has never been engaged in a similar multifront war where all western technology, weapons and strategy are involved. Moscow has exposed China to a priceless warfare experience, even if many military lessons remain to be drawn from this ongoing war in Ukraine.

Therefore, it has become more apparent that the US aimed to remove Russia from the path leading it towards China, its ultimate goal. But can it work, and what are the necessary conditions?

The First and Second World Wars were waged on the European continent without the participation of the United States of America, which considered communism a much greater danger and obstacle than fascism. The US direct involvement started when Japan attacked the American Naval base in Pearl Harbour, Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1941. Since that date, the US influence and hegemony have become entrenched within the European continent to expand its web to the world and launch an aggressive journey of global domination.

For decades after the end of WWII, the US has been involved in coup d’état and rough wars while building its dominance, especially after the Soviet Union stepped aside in 1991. However, these wars resulted in massive losses, whereby millions of Muslims were killed and injured in Asia and the Middle East. At least 37 million people were displaced, and hundreds of billions of dollars in resources and infrastructure were destroyed or stolen. However, the US aggressive wars’ failure prompted Washington to rely mainly on the “soft” economic war, which is no less vicious than the fierce, rough war. The objective is to exhaust people’s savings and impoverished countries (Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Iran and Venezuela) through sanctions and to freeze their assets.

However, war – in different forms – against Beijing is impossible unless America can completely separate China from Russia and surround it with a hostile wall constructed from the existence of over a dozen US military bases plus a series of provocations. The US could rely on countries under its influence and considered sensitive to Beijing to drag it into a potential war. This scenario will fail if Russia is not defeated, economically exhausted, or jeopardizes its domestic stability, a country that can fight wars and has a long history of challenging American influence. In a few words, if the two mighty Chinese-Russian forces meet against a common enemy and under common interests, the US likely battle results will be doomed.

For this purpose, one of the primary and first goals for the US-Russian war on Ukrainian soil is to prepare the ground for America’s next proxy war against China after disregarding the use of nuclear weapons (that Beijing possesses) and, as with Russia to ensure that China is dragged into a classic war.

Subscribe to get access Read more of this content when you subscribe today. Subscribe Log in

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

Advertisements Advertisements Advertisements

Share this: Email

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Skype

Facebook

Print

Pocket

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...