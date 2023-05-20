Israel avoided a “great war”: The ‘Axis of Resistance’ was about to attack.

Subscribe to get access

Read more of this content when you subscribe today.

Hezbollah’s Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, issued a public statement confirming Hezbollah’s readiness to assume responsibilities dictated by battle demands, effectively sending a message to allies and adversaries alike. Informed sources said that Nasrallah’s speech was intended to send the Israeli government a clear message that this Axis would not leave any of its members alone in the battle.

Usually, as forces move on the ground and local and cross-border communications intensify local, Israeli and international intelligence services can track the Axis of Resistance’s communications and preparations. Although the Axis of Resistance is equipped with an encrypted communications system that relies on altered codes and variable jumping waves to prevent messages from being deciphered, the intensity of the traffic was a strong indication of battle preparations. In addition, the movements of militants and their preparations for battle can be tracked via satellites and the movement of advanced drones to confirm the readiness of militants in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen to launch their missiles against Israel.

The Axis of Resistance made no attempt to hide the preparations for war, as they would inform the enemy of what to expect and the scale of the firepower to be used if a satisfactory ceasefire was not reached. Then, a few hours later, the Israeli Prime Minister informed the Egyptian and Qatari negotiators of his willingness to cease hostilities and assassinations in Gaza in accordance with Islamic Jihad’s demands. The Israeli decision led to a de-escalation.

According to the source, the joint operations room of the Axis of Resistance has integrated officers from all its members and already has an operational structure. It is made up of officers who study the theatre of operations, prepare a bank of targets, gather intelligence and coordinate between the leaders of the axis across borders. All members make their skills available to the beneficiary, who engages with the enemy to coordinate attacks with the local operations room. This operational structure, refined by Hezbollah over time, allows for effective communication and coordination during confrontations. The Joint Operations Room of the Axis of Resistance has gained experience that has helped it to develop the communication mechanism through engagement with the enemy, despite Israeli interference. It has also developed its expertise through live military manoeuvres, learning from Israel’s Iron Dome systems and how to confront Israel in the next inevitable battle.

Israel has become more obsessed with Palestine and Gaza as it faces a new reality similar to 1967, when the Arabs launched a failed joint attack on Israel to regain stolen territories. Recognising the changing landscape and the improved capabilities of its adversaries, Israel has become increasingly preoccupied with Palestine and Gaza.

Israel left Gaza decades ago and the Palestinian resistance had no weapon with which to threaten it. Today, however, the Palestinian resistance has an arsenal and a common internal and external operations room that unites all members committed to supporting the Palestinian cause and regaining their stolen territories. Israel’s historical experience, especially the loss of deterrence against Hezbollah, has forced it to prepare for the next inevitable battle.

History confirms that Netanyahu is not sincere in his promises, treaties and commitments, especially since he is at the head of a government in which he does not have a majority. He must submit to the extremist members of his government who have dragged him into the battle to restore the deterrence that Israel has lost in the face of Hezbollah and in the recent battle for Jerusalem.

However, doubts remain about Netanyahu’s sincerity in keeping his promises and commitments, given his precarious position within the government and the potential legal ramifications. Netanyahu may revert to an assassination policy outside Gaza if his government is threatened. As a result, both sides are actively preparing for future confrontations that could escalate beyond local conflicts.