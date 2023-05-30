How far will the US go to confront Russia in Ukraine?

Subscribe to get access

However, the war did not go as planned for the US or Russia. US President Joe Biden summed up his intentions succinctly: “It’s not about Ukraine. It is about Eastern Europe. It is about NATO.” This statement suggests that the US is prepared to go to any lengths to continue the war and would even welcome a nuclear response from Russia to rally the 75 per cent of nations that have refused to impose sanctions on Russia. The US wanted to reassert its dominance over Europe – as Biden stated – which was slipping away from its control. Europe – as French President Emanuel Macron declared – planned to dismantle NATO and have its army, despite the hundreds of US military bases spread across the continent since the Second World War.

When the US began supplying weapons to Ukraine, it did so based on precise battlefield needs and the effectiveness of Russian forces, as planned by the military of 50 nations at Ramstein, using all available electronic and human intelligence sources. The US claims to be directing the war from Ramstein, and US under Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Victoria Nuland confirmed a few days ago to Kyiv Security Forum that her country “has been preparing for a counter-attack for four to five months.”

This statement confirms that while blaming Ukrainian forces or Russian separatists, the US actively campaigned inside Russia, hitting multiple targets in different Russian cities. The US uses guerrilla warfare, this time through Ukrainian proxies rather than jihadists, as it did in Afghanistan in the 1980s. The aim is to humiliate Russia at home, draw it deeper into a potential quagmire on the internal and border fronts, and keep Russian forces in Ukraine as long as possible even if after 15 months, the US failed to achieve its objectives.

Indeed, US four-star general Christopher Cavoli, commanding general of the US Army in Europe and Africa, claimed that Russian ground forces had deteriorated during the conflict, However, they were now more significant than at the start of the war. This suggests that Russia is preparing a larger army for a prolonged battle, possibly on several fronts if necessary, or to protect its Arctic borders, especially as Finland has joined NATO and Sweden is expected to follow suit once Turkey has agreed. General Cavoli also noted that “the Russian air force has lost 80 planes but still has 1,000 fighters and fighter-bombers, and the navy has lost only one ship”.

The US commanders responsible for the war against Russia cannot deny what Celeste Wallander, the US assistant secretary of defence for international affairs, pointed out during a shared House Armed Service Committee hearing. In response to a question from Rep. Joe Courtney, Wallander acknowledged that “Russia retains strategic capabilities, including an air force, cyber capabilities, undersea capabilities… We should not underestimate their military capabilities because the consequences of miscalculating them are too significant.”

Despite this recognition, US commanders and politicians have refrained from openly discussing the reality that Russia will always rely on its nuclear deterrent and will not tolerate losing this war if its conventional military power is weakened. But this fact is of little concern to the White House, which has provided Ukraine and its Western allies with enough interceptors to cripple a Russian air force that appears far less active relative to its vast capabilities. The US and its allies have promised to provide Ukraine with 48 F-16 fighter jets, which would not be a game changer in a confrontation with the Russian air force. This reality should not push Moscow to the brink of losing control, nor should it intimidate President Putin.

The question remains: How far is the US willing to go? Will it arm Ukraine with depleted uranium bombs to provoke Russia into using its nuclear arsenal? So far, nothing has pushed the Russian president out of his comfort zone. But there are limits to Russia’s tolerance, and losing this war to the 50-nation US-led coalition is not an option that either side is prepared to entertain, raising the stakes of this conflict to a hazardous level.

The extent to which the US will escalate the conflict remains unclear. The possibility of drawing Russia into a protracted and multi-front war and the possible use of nuclear deterrence creates a precarious situation that carries significant risks for both sides. As the conflict continues, the world watches with bated breath, mindful of the potentially catastrophic consequences of this high-stakes confrontation and the potential for mistakes that could have unintended consequences.