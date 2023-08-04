By Elijah J. Magnier:

In the aftermath of the US-Russian war, unfolding events on the African continent signal a significant rebellion against imperialist control due to the war’s broader impact on the global geopolitical landscape.

The war between the West and Russia on Ukrainian soil is ongoing, and its outcome is yet to be seen. However, its effects are being felt on several fronts. Foremost among these is the significant economic toll it has taken on the European continent, whose leaders chose to engage in a war with no tangible benefits.

A notable consequence of the conflict has been the emergence of a rebellion against long-standing American unilateral domination of the world. This rebellion would not have taken root had it not been for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bold acceptance of the challenge and active involvement in the conflict that Washington had meticulously prepared for Moscow.

An essential result of this shift has been the public defiance of African countries against Western dominance. These nations have raised their voices against the decades of exploitation, resource depletion, abject poverty and rampant corruption left behind by the imperialist powers. The vast African continent, with a population of over one billion two hundred million people, possesses considerable natural resources, including 40 per cent of the world’s gold reserves, 30 per cent of various minerals, 90 per cent of platinum and chromium, 12 per cent of oil and 8 per cent of natural gas.

The region has undergone significant political change in response to global turmoil. Military coups in Africa’s Sahel region, namely Guinea (2021), Mali (2021) and Burkina Faso (2022), have seen military officers from poor and middle-class backgrounds rise to power. As a result, these newly formed governments have announced their intention to create their own union, distinct from the one made in 1960.

France, which had a significant presence in Africa, was expelled from most countries following these military coups. Only Niger, which supplies 20-30 per cent of France’s uranium needs, and Chad, where France has military bases, have retained a French military presence. Last April, Chad expelled the German ambassador, Jean-Christian Gordon Crick, because he had criticised the head of state, General Mohamed Deby, son …

