What is the role expected of Hezbollah in the Gaza war?

By Elijah J. Magnier:

Hezbollah has historically been a significant player in the broader Middle East conflict, particularly in its confrontations with Israel. Its stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is well known, as it has always expressed solidarity with the Palestinian cause. However, predicting specific actions or decisions by Hezbollah is speculative. While Hezbollah can open a northern front against Israel from Lebanon, this would be a significant escalation. Such a decision depends on broader regional dynamics, including Hezbollah’s relationship with Iran and Syria and domestic considerations within Lebanon. Lebanon has its own set of complex political and economic challenges, and any decision by Hezbollah to escalate its involvement in an external conflict would have to consider the potential domestic repercussions, mainly on the society that embraced it.

Hezbollah’s engagement in the Gaza war

Since 8 October, the Lebanese-Israeli border has become a hotspot for military confrontations between Hezbollah and the Israeli occupation army. The area stretches 100-120 km from Naqoura on the Mediterranean coast to the disputed Shebaa Farms and the occupied Golan Heights, has been the scene of intense skirmishes.

Hezbollah’s operations have targeted 42 Israeli military installations, including barracks, radar stations and electronic spying posts. The group claims to have hit these positions less than 150 times with laser-guided missiles. On the other hand, Israel has reported casualties, with 120 soldiers either killed or wounded in the confrontations.

The intensity of the conflict has prompted Israel to deploy three of its military divisions and its elite special forces to the border. These forces are tasked explicitly with countering Hezbollah’s elite al-Ridwan unit, known for its prowess in guerrilla warfare. The presence of al-Ridwan has been a significant concern for Israel, leading to the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from settlements along the border. This evacuation effectively means that large swathes of once-populated areas are now under military occupation.

Hezbollah’s stance and war manoeuvre have forced Israel to split its military focus. With the northern front now active, Israel must remain vigilant against possible breakthroughs by Hezbollah special forces. The group has admitted losing 50 of its fighters in these confrontations. This escalation marks a significant shift in the region’s dynamics, with both sides demonstrating their military capabilities and resolve.

Ongoing tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border have escalated to unprecedented levels. More than 60,000 Israeli settlers have been evacuated from areas adjacent to the wall, a move that underlines the seriousness of the perceived threat. The evacuation is not unilateral. Hezbollah on the Lebanese side has also moved thousands of its residents to safer locations. This mutual evacuation indicates the anticipation of a large-scale conflict, and both appear to take every precaution to minimise civilian casualties.

Interestingly, despite the hostilities, there seems to be an unspoken rule of engagement. So far, both sides have primarily targeted military installations, avoiding large-scale civilian casualties. This restraint, especially on the part of a non-state actor like Hezbollah, is remarkable. It suggests maturity and strategic thinking that seeks to avoid the international repercussions of civilian casualties.

Hezbollah’s use of precision-guided missiles, even against seemingly insignificant targets such as communications equipment, sends a clear message. It’s not just about destroying the mark; it’s about demonstrating its capabilities. Using such advanced weaponry against smaller targets implies good training and a significant stockpile of these missiles, suggesting a willingness to engage in a protracted conflict. This ‘show of force’ acts as a deterrent, signalling to Israel the potential cost of a full-scale invasion or attack.

The situation is a classic example of the delicate balance of power in modern warfare. Even non-state actors, with the right resources and strategy, can impose a state of deterrence on established military forces. The coming days will determine how this balance plays out and whether the current tensions escalate into a wider conflict.

Hezbollah’s involvement in the current conflict has been strategic and measured. The group has set clear limits to its involvement, which Israel seems to recognise, probably to avoid opening a second front in the north while it is already engaged in Gaza. The dynamics of the conflict in Gaza, especially with Hamas and Islamic Jihad maintaining their firepower and readiness, don’t require Hezbollah’s intervention from the north at this time.

The ambiguity of Israel’s objectives in its ground invasion further complicates the situation. While Israel’s initial goals may not have been explicitly stated, they may evolve based on the realities on the ground, especially if the Israeli occupation forces suffer significant casualties.

Subscribe to get access Read more of this content when you subscribe today. Subscribe Log in

Advertisements Advertisements Advertisements

Share this: Email

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Facebook

Print

Pocket

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...