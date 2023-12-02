That’s why Israel resumed the war and rejected Hamas’ proposals for an exchange.

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

Israel has resumed military operations in Gaza, a decision driven by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s response to internal political pressures and external negotiating dynamics. Faced with the possible collapse of his coalition and the risk of early elections that could end his political career, Netanyahu was also wary of personal legal repercussions related to corruption allegations. In a strategic manoeuvre, he rejected Hamas’s proposals for a prisoner and hostage exchange based on specific priorities and categories. His counter-proposal, considered unrealistic by the resistance, was presented shortly after midnight. As a result, on Friday, Netanyahu authorised the resumption of intense military action in Gaza to negotiate the release of prisoners under fire, leading to hundreds of new casualties among Palestinian civilians and further devastation in the Strip.

This renewed offensive broke a seven-day pause of war that had given Gaza a seven-day brief respite to begin to heal from the damage of the conflict. Netanyahu’s tactics appear to be aimed at using the ongoing conflict to negotiate the release of Israeli soldiers while minimising concessions. This approach has led to a return to the systematic targeting of Palestinian areas in Gaza, marking a significant escalation in the conflict.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who represent the far right in the government coalition, have taken a hardline stance on the Gaza conflict, influencing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision-making. Smotrich has called on Netanyahu to cut ties with Hamas, abandon the ceasefire and complete the military operation. Ben Gvir has taken an even more aggressive stance, calling for the total destruction of Hamas, the destruction of Gaza and a return of the settlers to Gaza without any concessions or deals. Both ministers have pressured Netanyahu by threatening to withdraw six ministers from the coalition government, which relies heavily on alliances with extreme religious factions for its stability. Netanyahu faces a stark choice with no middle ground: either resign from the

