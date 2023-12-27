Israel is sinking in Gaza’s quagmire without any feasible objectives.

By: Elijah J. Magnier:

As the war in Gaza approaches its three-month mark, the situation for Israel appears increasingly complex and directionless. The Palestinian resistance continues to assert its dominance, effectively striking Israeli forces in areas of northern, central and southern Gaza, including Khan Yunis, despite these areas being declared under Israeli control. These developments suggest a significant gap between the Israeli military’s claims and the reality on the ground, leading to growing criticism within Israeli society. Criticism is directed at both the government and the army for their inability to set and achieve any feasible strategic goals since 7 October, a day now referred to as the Israeli Nakba.

The situation is exacerbated by the apparent ineffectiveness of the enormous American military and security assistance, along with other allies, mainly the UK and Germany. Despite the support of US special forces, naval fleets and diplomatic backing at the United Nations, Israel has been unable to gain a decisive advantage in the conflict. This scenario underlines the resilience and tactical efficiency of the Palestinian resistance, which continues to deal heavy blows to Israeli forces. The latter are bogged down in Gaza without achievable objectives and facing a widening conflict that now includes other countries and forces allied with the Palestinian resistance. This expansion of the battlefield only adds to Israel’s strategic challenges and underlines the complexity and unpredictability of the ongoing conflict.

The United States, recognising Iran’s influence in the region, reached out through intermediaries, urging Iran to intervene and stop the attacks by Ansar Allah Houthis, Hezbollah and the Iraqi resistance. However, as conveyed to the intermediaries, Iran’s response was unequivocal. It stressed that it was up to the United States to put pressure on Israel to stop its actions against Palestinian children and women. Iran’s message is clear: it will not play the role of mitigating the consequences of the policies of Israel and the United States, and its role is far from being a fireman to extinguish Israel’s wars.

Iran’s involvement in the conflict has become more open, especially in light of US accusations that Iran was behind an attack on a tanker carrying military-grade chemicals to Israel opposite the Indian Ocean. This incident is Iran’s willingness to overtly confront shipments to Israel, even if Tehran denied its involvement.

Subscribe to get access Read more of this content when you subscribe today. Subscribe Log in

Support Independent Journalism €10.00

Advertisements Advertisements Advertisements

Share this: Email

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Facebook

Print

Pocket

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...