The Mirage of Palestinian Independence in the Shadow of Israeli Policies.

Posted on by Elijah J Magnier

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

In an important speech at the Non-Aligned Movement meeting in Kampala, Uganda, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres stressed “the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to establish their state and declared that denying this right is fundamentally unacceptable.” His statement directly contradicted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s assertion that “Israel must maintain security control over all territory west of the Jordan River.” This area includes historic Palestine, including the regions where a Western-backed independent Palestinian state is envisaged.

Netanyahu’s position emerged in response to US President Joe Biden’s claim to have spoken to the Israeli prime minister, who apparently “had no objection to the creation of a Palestinian state.” The revelation has profound implications in the context of Biden’s staunch support for Israel, especially as he faces a brutal presidential campaign against Donald Trump, whose popularity is gaining momentum partly due to the current US administration’s stance on the war in Gaza.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office broke the silence of Saturday’s holy holiday to deny President Biden’s remarks, stating that “a two-state solution remains unfeasible” under Netanyahu’s leadership. This denial underlines the profound contradiction between the US position and Netanyahu’s longstanding efforts as leader of the Likud party to dismantle the concept of a Palestinian state completely. Over the past thirty years, Netanyahu has presided over the construction of tens of thousands of illegal homes in new settlements, encroaching on Palestinian land deemed illegitimate by the international community, not just the West, and ignoring international objections. He has repeatedly and openly expressed his pride in preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state, in line with his party’s belief that “the Land of Israel, including Hebron and Samaria (Nablus), is indisputably Jewish territory.”

Subscribe to get access

Read more of this content when you subscribe today.

Subscribe

Support Independent Journalism

€10.00

One-Time
Monthly
Yearly

Make a one-time donation

Make a monthly donation

Make a yearly donation

Choose an amount

€5.00
€15.00
€100.00
€5.00
€15.00
€100.00
€5.00
€15.00
€100.00

Or enter a custom amount

Your contribution is appreciated.

Your contribution is appreciated.

Your contribution is appreciated.

DonateDonate monthlyDonate yearly
Advertisements
Advertisements
Advertisements

Published by Elijah J Magnier

Veteran War Zone Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst with over 35 years' experience covering the Middle East and acquiring in-depth experience, robust contacts and political knowledge in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria. Specialised in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence, political assessments, strategic planning and thorough insight in political networks in the region. Covered on the ground the Israeli invasion to Lebanon (1st war 1982), the Iraq-Iran war, the Lebanese civil war, the Gulf war (1991), the war in the former Yugoslavia (1992-1996), the US invasion to Iraq (2003 to date), the second war in Lebanon (2006), the war in Libya and Syria (2011 to date). Lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria.