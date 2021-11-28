￼A new Iran-US nuclear deal has been prepared but “the devil will be in the details!”

Posted on by Elijah J Magnier

By Elijah J. Magnier:

Iran and the US are not far from reaching a nuclear deal following a European initiative to break the deadlock due to what each side had defined as “impossible demands”.

Sources who participated in the latest negotiation in Iran said “European envoys met with the Iranian foreign ministry team in charge of the Vienna negotiation and offered a new proposal because the US finds it impossible to meet the Iranian demands”.

Iran asked for a US guarantee that no future president would get rid of the nuclear deal and that all sanctions would be lifted. When talking to the European envoy – that the source does not specify – Iran asked European states to guarantee that France, the UK and Germany will abide by the nuclear deal regardless of the US current or future position. According to the source, Europe rejected the proposal and said that it lacks the power to stand against the US’s will and would not like to find themselves in a similar position to that of 2018 (when Trump brought the US out of the deal).The European envoy proposed – confirmed the source – that the US would lift all sanctions 

