Hezbollah rejects a secret Arab demand to avoid the return of Netanyahu to power

Posted on by Elijah J Magnier

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

It seems that the possibilities of war between Lebanon and Israel decreased after Tel Aviv sent indirect messages of its willingness to resolve the issue of maritime border demarcation and give Lebanon the rights it demands. The message was carried during the visit of a high-ranking Arab official to Hezbollah, whose leadership rejected the Israeli request.

Informed sources say that “a Gulf state envoy (most likely the State of Qatar) visited Hezbollah officials, conveying that Israel agreed to all Lebanon’s requests and did not want a war. Hezbollah’s demand will be met without alteration. However, concluding the Israeli domestic elections requires more time.”

The sources confirm that “the Arab envoy argued that any Israeli rushed decision to meet Hezbollah’s demands before the Knesset elections would contribute to supporting Benjamin Netanyahu in the forthcoming elections and his return to power. If Netanyahu becomes a Prime Minister, Israel will not give any concessions to Lebanon, and the possibility of war will rise”, said the Arab envoy.

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

Published by Elijah J Magnier

