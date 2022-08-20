No war between Hezbollah and Israel and no maritime border demarcation 

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

Israel will postpone reaching any maritime border solution with Lebanon in the short term until a new government is formed. This move will offer the current Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s government a chance to avoid the political consequences of submitting to Hezbollah in the forthcoming Israeli elections.

According to well-informed sources, “Israel is expected to announce it will stop drilling in that part of the Karish field which falls within Lebanon’s maritime territory. Tel Aviv will also suspend any drilling in the maritime area surrounding Karish to avoid provoking Hezbollah, which launched a deadline ending mid-September for declaring war on Israel.”

Last month, Hezbollah aired drone footage of Israeli ships in a disputed gas field in the Mediterranean Sea. The Israeli military shot down three Hezbollah unarmed drones flying over the Karish gas field. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in a recent interview, said that the militant group could locate and strike Karish or any other Israeli gas field.

At the beginning of October 2020, Lebanon and Israel agreed to hold talks over disputed maritime borders, even though the two countries theoretically do not maintain diplomatic ties.

Israel and Lebanon have no diplomatic relations and are technically in a state of war. As a result, they each claim about 860 square kilometres of the Mediterranean Sea, known as Block 9, rich in oil and gas, as being within their exclusive economic zones.

In 2011, Lebanon issued Decree 6433 to the United Nations regarding its claims to maritime territory in the Mediterranean Sea, dubbed Line 23, which does not intersect with the Karish field. Studies conducted by the UK Hydrographic Office and later by the Lebanese Army indicated that Lebanon could claim a further 1,430 square km (889 square miles), which breaks into the Karish field. It is referred to as Line 29, but Lebanon has never amended Decree 6433.

In indirect talks between Lebanon and Israel in 2012, US diplomat Frederick Hoff proposed “a middle line for the maritime borders, whereby Lebanon would get 58 per cent of the disputed area, and Israel would be given the remaining 42 per cent, which translates to 500 square kilometres for Lebanon and 300 square kilometres for Israel.”

