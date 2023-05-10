Iran declares victory over Israel and the US from Damascus and Beirut.

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:





Iranian President Ibrahim Raeisi’s recent visit to Damascus sent a strong message to Israel and the US about Iran’s strategic and growing presence in the Levant. The visit signifies the failure of Israeli and Western attempts to expel Iran and its allies from Syria. It shows Iran as a nation with influence that extends beyond its support for non-state actors and organisations. Indeed, the positive impact of the Iranian-Saudi rapprochement on the Middle East is creating a new basis for organising differences, ending mutual hostilities and removing sources of conflict. The agreements signed between Iran and Syria during Raeisi’s visit included the establishment of a railway between Syria, Iraq and Iran to transport goods and visitors, increase the number of pilgrims to the holy sites in Iran and Syria, and strengthen the supply line between the ‘axis of resistance’. In addition, it highlights the recent closure of two Iranian-funded Ansar Allah-Houthi media outlets in Beirut and the return of Damascus to the League of Arab States after 12 years as signs of growing optimism in the Middle East for conflict resolution. The economic-cultural-military development between Syria and Iran worries Israel. It confirms that Iran is consolidating its popular and military presence in the region and directly on the borders with Palestine.





During the long years of war, Israel bombed Syria more than 1,500 times to “expel Iran and its allies from the Levant”. However, the visit of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi has confirmed that Iran’s presence in the Levant is a reality that must be accepted. Iran also sends a strong message that relations are developing at the construction, trade, economic and infrastructure levels after military and oil support. President Bashar al-Assad’s message to the world is that he will not replace Iran or abandon its axis, regardless of any future regional or Western rapprochement. This shows the failure of Israeli-Western attempts and goals to expel Iran from Syria and that Iran is a powerful Middle Eastern nation that enjoys influence beyond its support for influential non-state actors and organisations. The Iranian-Saudi rapprochement has positively impacted the Middle East, creating a new positive basis, organising differences, stopping mutual hostilities and working together to remove any source of conflict.



Well-informed sources confirm that “President Raeisi’s visit to Damascus complements Foreign Minister Hussein Amir AbdelAllahian’s visit to Beirut, where he announced Iran’s support for the army-people-resistance equation from the Lebanese capital. Abdellahyan’s visit to the Lebanese border with Palestine was a message to Israel that this “axis of resistance”, including Iran, is now in Palestine and on the Lebanese and Syrian borders because of the failed Israeli-Western wars to defeat and expel it. Consequently, Iran came to Lebanon and Syria to confirm the victory of this “axis of resistance”, achieving its objectives and its static presence in different countries of the Middle East. After the long US war that began in Iraq in 2003 and ended with the Syrian war in 2011, the US removed Saddam Hussein, one of Iran’s strongest enemies, and offered an opportunity for Iran to establish itself in Syria and create a solid base”.



During his recent trip to Damascus, the Iranian President expressed his full support for his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad. “Undoubtedly, my visit to this country (Syria) is a turning point in Iranian-Syrian relations, and its impact revolves around removing obstacles and expanding economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as its (positive) effect on the region,” Raesi said.



One of the most important agreements signed between the two countries was not limited to Iran building power plants in Syria, expanding the credit line, exchanging trade in local currencies and establishing banks to facilitate financial transactions. It also included the establishment of a railway between Syria, Iraq and Iran to transport goods and visitors, increase the number of pilgrims to the holy places in Iran and Syria and strengthen the supply line between the ‘axis of resistance’. The President was accompanied by the ministers of foreign affairs, defence, oil, roads and urban development and communications.



Iran’s plans for Syria will increase cultural, social and transport links between the two countries. This would benefit the countries involved in the Chinese ‘Belt and Road’ project and maintain the lifeline and flow of what the ‘Axis of Resistance’ needs between Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. On the other hand, the Syrian President affirmed that “Iran did not hesitate to support Syria and offered the lives of its advisers, which is the most precious thing a loyal friend can give to an ally. Iran, like Syria, was not influenced by all the temptations to abandon us, which did the same thing when Iran was attacked”.



The Iranian demonstration of power in Lebanon and Syria is a continuation of the Iranian-Saudi agreement witnessed in the region, which resulted in a genuine rapprochement between the two most powerful countries in the Middle East. This new situation led to the closure of two Iranian-funded Ansar Allah-Houthi satellite stations in Beirut covering the war in Yemen. The Iranian move was followed by a similar Saudi decision to shut down media centres critical of Iran and calling for regime change in the ‘Islamic Republic’.



Moreover, Damascus’ return to the League of Arab States after 12 years is the most significant indicator of optimism in a situation where Middle Eastern countries strive for zero problems. Saudi Arabia forced the hand of Qatar, Kuwait and Morocco, which had opposed Syria’s return to the Arab League until the last minute, despite the US threat to impose sanctions on the Arabs if they violate the unilateral and illegal Western sanctions under “Caesar’s laws”.



The sources confirm that “the destructive competition for influence between Iran and Saudi Arabia has calmed down, and the economic interests of the states have turned into an economic competition. Building bridges of cooperation is on the table, replacing the earlier expanding competition for influence, and fighting by proxy is no longer a priority.



Raesi’s visit is also a significant blow to normalisation with Israel. From the heart of the Syrian capital Damascus, the Iranian leadership announced its support for the Palestinian cause and resistance. The Palestinian cause is a firm Iranian belief, not just a political issue or a sphere of influence. Raeisi stressed that “the resistance in Lebanon and Gaza is stronger than ever”. It is a clear message to the Zionist entity occupying Palestine and stationed on the borders of Lebanon and Syria. In this way, the Iranian President underlines that Israel has failed to attack and weaken the “Axis of Resistance”, which has grown in strength and partnership.



The economic-cultural-military development between Syria and Iran worries Israel and ridicules the “invincible (Israeli) army”. It confirms that Iran is consolidating its popular and military presence and will rebuild what the war has destroyed in Syria, as the Iranian President promised from the Syrian capital.



The US-Israeli war on this axis failed to weaken it, stop the supply of arms to Hezbollah in Lebanon and prevent the Iranian presence in Syria. Raeisi came to celebrate this victory and the failure of the US-Israeli axis of hostility. As a result, the Syrian-Arab-Iranian rapprochement has triumphed at a time when Israel is facing severe internal turmoil. Moreover, the USA is in the midst of a financial crisis (its debt has reached 31.4 trillion dollars) and has failed to break Russia’s power and destroy its economy. The Arab countries and Iran have found the necessary balance to organise disputes, end them and bury the hatchet of war. Nevertheless, an adverse reaction by the USA to spoil this rapprochement is never ruled out because Washington is not used to admitting its defeat and observing the reduction of its hegemony without reacting destructively.

