Israel’s tactical incursion into Gaza: Are the Goals Achievable?

Posted on by Elijah J Magnier

Written by – Elijah J. Magnair:

In a recent tactical move, Israel briefly sent its forces into the Gaza Strip, withdrawing shortly after that, claiming to have “achieved its objectives”. However, the broader objectives that Israel had outlined as neutralising the Hamas organisation in Gaza appear to remain unfulfilled. This leaves Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a precarious position, facing tough decisions, including the possibility of a broader invasion of Gaza.

If Israel were to send its mechanised units to the periphery of Gaza for a short period via secondary routes, the move would have several objectives:

Veteran War Zone Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst with over 35 years' experience covering the Middle East and acquiring in-depth experience, robust contacts and political knowledge in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria. Specialised in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence, political assessments, strategic planning and thorough insight in political networks in the region. Covered on the ground the Israeli invasion to Lebanon (1st war 1982), the Iraq-Iran war, the Lebanese civil war, the Gulf war (1991), the war in the former Yugoslavia (1992-1996), the US invasion to Iraq (2003 to date), the second war in Lebanon (2006), the war in Libya and Syria (2011 to date). Lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria.