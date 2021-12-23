The Israeli-Iranian war that will not happen

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

Iran and Israel have been escalating their psychological warfare campaigns, feigning animosity, and giving the impression to those who are not aware of the capabilities of each side that war is at the door. Israel wants the world to believe that it is on the fringe of launching a massive military campaign at any moment against the Iranian nuclear sites. Iran, in return, is responding in the same way, indicating its intention to destroy dozens of targets inside Israel. This media campaign is not new and has been “on the table” for months. In fact, Israel cries out whenever there is an Iranian-US rapprochement or optimism manifested about the proximity of the agreement or even some success in Vienna. It indicates the limited options left for Tel Aviv to stop the nuclear deal or Iran’s nuclear program.

Read more of this content when you subscribe today. Subscribe Log in

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

Advertisements Advertisements Advertisements

Share this: Email

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Skype

Facebook

Print

Pocket

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...