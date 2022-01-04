Who will be the new Iraqi Prime Minister? An inter-Shia agreement.

Posted on by Elijah J Magnier

By Elijah J Magnier:

Iraq is observing an unexpected positive outcome following Sayed Moqtada al-Sadr’s decision to lower his expectations. Sayed Moqtada has agreed with the Shia political parties on a road map to increase the success possibility of the political process, and in particular, the first Parliamentary meeting expected this Sunday, the 9th of January. The Parliament elected members are expected to swear their oath and take their function to vote to elect the Speaker and his vice, if possible, on the first meeting.

Sayed Moqtada al-Sadr sent a list of 12 demands to the Shia groups to discuss and respond so as to reach an agreement where all the Shia parties willing to take part in the government go to the parliament united. All groups agreed that Sayed Moqtada would be declared as the one holding the majority of the votes (73 MP seats) and his capacity to unite all the other Shia groups ahead of the Sunni and the Kurds.

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

Veteran War Zone Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst with over 35 years' experience covering the Middle East and acquiring in-depth experience, robust contacts and political knowledge in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria. Specialised in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence, political assessments, strategic planning and thorough insight in political networks in the region. Covered on the ground the Israeli invasion to Lebanon (1st war 1982), the Iraq-Iran war, the Lebanese civil war, the Gulf war (1991), the war in the former Yugoslavia (1992-1996), the US invasion to Iraq (2003 to date), the second war in Lebanon (2006), the war in Libya and Syria (2011 to date). Lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria.