It is not the Ukraine-Russia war, it’s America’s last battle

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

Russia announced that its Northern and Pacific Fleet and its nuclear strategic air force began to rotate in implementing the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin and stand on full alert. President Putin takes matters very seriously, far from bluffing. Therefore, he took this strategic step because the ongoing war is only taking place on Ukraine soil, a relatively small country compared to Russia, but rather it is America’s last battle over its leadership and domination of the world.

Monthly Subscription Subscribe or donate €9.80

Read more of this content when you subscribe today. Subscribe Log in

Advertisements Advertisements Advertisements

Share this: Email

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Skype

Facebook

Print

Pocket

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...