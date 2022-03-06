The Iranian-US meeting missed in Vienna

By Elijah J. Magnier:

The US Congress will play no role in approving or blocking the Iran-US nuclear deal because Vienna’s Western negotiators considered the 2015 JCPOA deal would be revived with an annexe explaining some of its articles and linking others with specific conditions. Iranian foreign minister Amir Abdolahian was due to travel to Austria to meet his US counterpart Antony Blinken in Europe to visit the eastern front during the Russian-Ukrainian war. Although all parties and only minor details signed in the last draft of the nuclear deal were still pending, Russia intervened to delay the conclusion of the nuclear agreement till after the Nowruz at the 21st of this current month, requesting a written agreement– that the US is expected to find its way to bypass.

The 2015 nuclear deal was just about to be signed off with a direct meeting between the Iranian and US officials for the first time since President Donald Trump revoked the JCPOA in 2018. However, Russia has requested US written guarantees that sanctions on Moscow would not harm the Russian cooperation in “trade, investment and military-technical cooperation”. US State Department responded that the sanctions on Russia “are unrelated and should not impact its potential implementation”. Nevertheless, Russia’s concern is understandably based on its experience with the US promises that are the origin of the war on Ukraine and its demand for NATO to remain within its 1997 borders without advancing “one inch”.

Subscribe monthly Donate or subscribe €9.80

Subscribe to get access Read more of this content when you subscribe today. Subscribe Log in

Proofread: Maurice Brasher

Advertisements Advertisements Advertisements

Share this: Email

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Skype

Facebook

Print

Pocket

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...