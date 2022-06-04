￼EU and US damage after 100 days of the Ukraine war (1)

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

One hundred days of the ongoing war in Ukraine have gone by, a war that began on February the 24th, 2022. The West – led and driven by the US – has planned, supported and financed a war against Russia on Ukrainian soil. President Vladimir Putin seems not to be in a hurry to end the war soon. The Russian and Ukrainian sides are reticent about revealing the truth about their respective losses. Nonetheless, what is certain is that tens of billions of dollars and advanced weapons are flowing into Ukraine.

Notwithstanding NATO’s intelligence and military supply, Ukraine has lost 125,000 square kilometres (about 20 per cent) of its territory to Russia. In this war, every nation has been affected and has paid a heavy price, one way or another, through rising energy prices and food security panics. Will the war end soon, and what are the West’s significant losses?

Moscow seems determined to reach its goals and perhaps maintain Ukraine’s tense and unstable situation. The US and NATO thought that Ukraine would be the perfect arena for Russia’s attrition so that in future, no country would challenge the US’s hegemony. The US and its allies did not foresee the benefit that Russia could generate from this war because they focused on the unprecedented sanctions (knowing that sanctions hurt the population and never stop a war). Billions of dollars are pouring into the Kremlin’s coffers, paid in by the European states that are the primary providers for the costs of the war on both sides. Europe is paying three times the price of Russian energy, and Russia received $96 billion in the first four months of 2022, three times the amount for the same period in 2021. European nations are paying heavily for the sanctions imposed on Russia.

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

