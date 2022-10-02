Why does any maritime agreement between Lebanon and Israel remain fragile?

Israeli and Lebanese statements have abounded about the possibility of an imminent signing of the maritime agreement between Lebanon and Israel to demarcate the border following the US’s mediation.  The reviving of the potential marine agreement was only possible following Hezbollah’s threat, through its Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, to impose the equation of “demarcation in exchange for the Israeli drilling”. As offered by Sayyed Nasrallah, the alternative was “war if Israel starts drilling without demarcation.” However, the question remains: will Israel dare to sign an agreement with Lebanon under threat from Hezbollah? Will a new Israeli government, under opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to win the forthcoming Knesset elections, recognise an agreement signed by Yair Lapid’s outgoing government?

