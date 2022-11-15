The Russian message to the US via the new Iranian supersonic missiles 

Subscribe to get access

missile launches, altering their trajectory, calculating the new direction and providing data to the interceptor missiles ground team to confront them. US companies are scheduled to produce 14 new satellites, followed by another production of 28 satellites and a third group of about 54 satellites to monitor hypersonic missiles that reach speeds between 5 and 20 Mach (Mach is the speed of sound of about 1235 km /hour).

The Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) far exceed the level of 20 Mach. However, their trajectory outside the earth’s orbit can be calculated, intercepted, and destroyed when launched in a predictable arc trajectory. Modern hypersonic missiles are projected on a low course, adjust their speed during flight, and can reach their target faster. The advantage of this missile is the ability to control it in flight, which makes it more challenging to track and destroy before it reaches the target if it is far away. Targeting is currently unstoppable if close to the launch pad.

Last April, Russia tested the Kinzhal hypersonic missile in Ukraine, becoming the first country to use this missile and include it in military stock. China also has revealed its production of hypersonic missiles, making Iran the fourth country after North Korea. All four countries challenged the US hegemony and unilateralism by announcing their possession of these missiles.

Official Iranian sources said that “the continued arming of Ukraine by the US and NATO nations would not have gone unpunished by Russia. This also applies to the military and intelligence support Israel provides Ukraine and its overt position against Moscow. It has been proven to the Russian officials that Iran did not change its position concerning the US, did not hesitate to stand with Russia, fought with it in Syria and has not abandoned it in its war against the US and its allies.”

The source neither confirmed nor denied Russia’s cooperation with Iran in developing hypersonic missiles. However, the collaboration between Iran and Russia is increasing in different fields. Most recently, a deal that amounts to 44 billion dollars for energy cooperation was signed with Gazprom in the competitive area of liquefied gas projects and the development of seven oil and gas fields. Iran thus confirmed its shift towards Asia, turning its back on the west.

Last year, Iran signed contracts and investments with China, which agreed to raise the level of investment to $400 billion over the next twenty-five years. Beijing commits to developing communications, ports, banking systems, railways, health and technology in exchange for Tehran’s cheaper oil. Iran’s cooperation with China, North Korea and Russia is also increasing its military and defensive capabilities.

Israeli leaders can no longer threaten to hit Iran – which has about 3,000 ballistic missiles capable of hitting Tel Aviv – without severe consequences in case of war. This also applies to the US, which has dozens of military bases in the Middle East, all within the range of Iranian missiles. Iran bombed the US Air Force base at Ain al-Assad base in Iraq in 2020 and 16 precision missiles hit the US premises and runway. Had Iran then used missiles carrying over 1,000 pounds of explosives in its warheads, they would have destroyed 20 to 30 aircraft and, as US General Frank McKenzie said, have killed 100 to 150 soldiers without evacuation that took place hours before the bombing.

This news is undoubtedly a severe Iranian-Russian blow to the US-Israeli alliance. It is a Russian message to Israel and the west which violated the rules of engagement and joined the opposite camp in Ukraine. Israel joined the EUCOM-NATO control centre(ECCU) at the USAir Force base in Ramstein, Germany, to manage the logistics and intelligence, and run the battle in Ukraine to defeat Russia. The Kremlin seems certain not to wear gloves any longer and is increasing and diversifying its support of Iran in different fields, ready to defy the US and Israel.

The scope of the confrontation between Russia and the US has widened and is, for the time being, irreparable. There is no doubt that the hypersonic missiles are not far from being involved in this battle between the two superpower countries. The question is more: what other surprises is Russia preparing for the US, and where? Or is it just a warning to the US and Israel of what Russia is capable of when it really decides to arm the enemies of the US and Israel? Is the sharing of Russian advanced technology with Iran contributing to convincing US President Joe Biden to stop his war with Russian President Vladimir Putin?

More to come.