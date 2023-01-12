The Israeli Mossad and Hezbollah intelligence service’s war 2/3

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

The immigrant Shiites of Lebanon living and working abroad have also become Mossad’s target. Because the Lebanese Shia families and their youngsters generally cannot easily travel to the nearby European continent, they find refuge in the African countries where they have well-established relatives. This made Mossad amplify the momentum of its polarising operations to include the African Continent to trap and recruit the most significant number of agents in its net.

When the war broke out in Syria, the severe threat of the “Axis of Resistance” raised the possibility of the central government in Damascus falling into the hands of al-Qaeda and later the “Islamic State” ISIS. A similar option would have closed the logistic supply line between Tehran and Beirut via Damascus and put Hezbollah in a position where resupplying or upgrading its missiles and drones would have been more difficult.

The extremist Sunni Takfiri groups reached the heart of Damascus in 2013, forcing the Syrian President to request ground troop support from Iran and Hezbollah. This critical situation led to the recruitment of thousands of young Lebanese volunteers to the ranks of Hezbollah, intending to assemble a large workforce to recover the essential loss of territories in the fighting in the Levant and Iraq to defeat “Al Qaeda” and “ISIS”. Hezbollah attracted youth remarkably quickly and transferred them directly to the training camps set up in haste to conduct military education. The objective was to gather a sizeable human horde and move them to Syria and Iraq, where Al-Qaeda and ISIS were operating and threatening the stability of both countries. The newly established training camps were not hidden from Israel or western eyes. The camps were not meant to be secret in any way but to try and intimidate the sponsor of the failed state project in Syria and Iraq.

Hezbollah had never previously encountered any similar situation in the past. It needed to improvise and create provisional plans for such significant recruits. Before this rising emergency, acceptance into Hezbollah had its strict conditions. Recruits go through psychological, ideological, and physical tests and program courses for at least two years before being accepted and sent to the military camps to initiate training and later to be assigned to field operations. However, the Syrian and Iraqi war volunteers did not go through this security sieve because their mission did not require mixing with sensitive units and special military equipment. Instead, they participated in the battles as infantry until their role on the battlefield ended after years of fighting. Indeed, Iraq regained control over its entire territory, and Syria rescued almost 70% of the country, liberated. Hundreds of these volunteers were killed, and thousands were wounded. At the war’s end, some of these left the ranks of Hezbollah for their everyday work or to search for job opportunities in or outside Lebanon. A number of

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

