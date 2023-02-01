Is Putin falling into the Ukrainian Biden trap like Carter dug for Brezhnev in Afghanistan?

Posted by – Elijah J. Magnier:

The US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, General Mark Milley, has said that “it will be difficult for the Ukrainians to defeat Russian forces this year”, indicating that the war will continue for many years according to (US President Joe) Biden’s doctrine. There will be no end to the war as long as Ukraine is prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice in defence of US hegemony in the world. But the West, having found itself at war with Russia, has realised that Russia won’t give up the Ukrainian-occupied territories soon. Will it be to the West’s advantage to wage a long war? It is to the US’s advantage to see Russia involved in Ukraine as long as possible. But, will the US succeed in creating another Afghanistan for Moscow, drowning it in the Ukrainian quagmire to dismantle Russia – as it helped dismantle the Soviet Union – and rob it of its natural resources? Will Russian President Vladimir Putin fall into a trap similar to that set for Soviet President Leonid Brezhnev in Afghanistan in 1979?

According to the official version of history, the CIA’s support for the mujahideen began in 1980, after the Soviet army invaded Afghanistan on 24 December 1979. But the reality, as confirmed by US President Jimmy Carter’s National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski in an interview with Le Nouvel Observateur (1998), is quite the opposite. The former director of the CIA, Robert Gates, mentioned in his memoirs that American intelligence had begun to support the mujahideen in Afghanistan six months before the Soviet intervention.

