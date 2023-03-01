One year on from the clash of the titans in Ukraine: Results and lessons learned (2/4)

Posted on by Elijah J Magnier

Brussels by Elijah J. Magnier –

The past year has seen many events that the Russian and American sides did not expect. Putin did not expect that Ukraine would fight fiercely and with coherent faith, ready to sacrifice everything, and Putin believed that the occupation of Kyiv would be easy. US President Joe Biden did not expect the Russian economy to remain on its feet and the US administration’s prediction that Moscow’s crushing defeat after months of war would be inevitable. The Russian president did not expect to lose Europe so quickly. The European group, led by Germany and France, took a hostile stance and decided to give money and weapons to Ukraine until Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, said: “Russia and the European Union no longer have relations.”

Subscribe to get access

Read more of this content when you subscribe today.

Subscribe
Advertisements
Advertisements
Advertisements

Published by Elijah J Magnier

Veteran War Zone Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst with over 35 years' experience covering the Middle East and acquiring in-depth experience, robust contacts and political knowledge in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria. Specialised in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence, political assessments, strategic planning and thorough insight in political networks in the region. Covered on the ground the Israeli invasion to Lebanon (1st war 1982), the Iraq-Iran war, the Lebanese civil war, the Gulf war (1991), the war in the former Yugoslavia (1992-1996), the US invasion to Iraq (2003 to date), the second war in Lebanon (2006), the war in Libya and Syria (2011 to date). Lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria.