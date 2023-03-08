Will the European wind shift towards Russia? It’s only a matter of time.

Brussels – by Elijah J. Magnier:

It is too early to say whether Europe will soon change its direction and policy towards Russia if Moscow continues the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin declares full control over the four regions he announced would join Russia after the referendum. If the Russian army achieves its objectives, it would mean that NATO, which has been waging war from behind Ukraine and supplying it with all the military hardware and intelligence planning, has been defeated. It would pull the rug out from under the US, which has failed to achieve the goal it promised Europe: to cripple the Russian economy, drive down oil and gas prices and overthrow President Putin. This would raise the voices of dissent from the European people and parties against the EU leaders and could topple several heads within the European Union unless a radical and more distant position from the US dictates is taken. The unelected but officially appointed EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are easy to sacrifice. They have volunteered to spearhead the Russian war against the USA, hitting the European economy and industry hard.

At a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels, Stoltenberg revealed that Ukraine had used a quantity of ammunition that exceeded the productivity of the thirty-member states put together and had exhausted the stockpiles of all the countries involved. This is NATO’s first acknowledgement of the ferocity of the war and an admission of its capabilities and the inaccuracy of the information provided by NATO members in the war’s final months, that it was Russia running out of ammunition and that its position was critical.

But at the first sign of weakness in the ranks of the allies, or a reluctance to supply certain lethal weapons such as tanks and jets, US leaders rush to reassure nervous European partners. General Mark Milley, commander of the US Joint Forces Command, claimed, ‘ Russia lost the war strategically and practically, NATO has never been stronger, and Russia has become a pariah state’. This is more a public relations statement to boost allied morale than an honest reflection of battlefield reality.

