The Relative calm before the storm in Sudan where no immediate solution is available.

Elijah J Magnier

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

The ongoing battle between the two generals vying for power in Sudan has been temporarily suspended to allow the evacuation of foreigners and civilians to safer areas. The conflict is mainly between the army chief and de facto ruler, Abd al-Fattah al-Burhan, and his deputy, the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, also known as ‘Hemedti’. Both generals have extensive regional and international connections, and their struggle for control has attracted considerable foreign interest and concern.

The ceasefire has paused the fighting, allowing the combatants to reposition themselves and plan for the next phase if no serious solution is offered to end the escalation. However, the critical question remains as to which foreign country will support the war. With all prospects of a solution blocked, the intensity of the conflict is likely to increase, adding to the social catastrophe that has engulfed the country.

