The BRICS, representing a staggering 42% of the world’s population (3.24 billion people), welcomes new members to gradually move away from dollar hegemony by facilitating transactions in local currencies. The underlying hope is that the United States will respond with a softer policy, abandoning its over-reliance on sanctions as a punitive tool and destructive weapon against populations and adopting a more lenient approach. This effort is driven by the common goal of stimulating global economic growth while sparing countries the punitive burden of sanctions, as seen in countries such as Venezuela, Cuba, Iran, Russia, Venezuela and Syria. Other nations will eventually find more courage to limit US influence and bullying when the fear of sanctions is finally removed.

The World Bank and IMF believe that about a third of the global economy will be in recession this year. However, India and China have dynamic economies, and the emerging BRICS economies are not expected to be as affected by these predictions, especially with the addition of new nations such as Saudi Arabia and the Emirates.

As the host nation, South Africa has ambitions beyond the BRICS summit. It wants to be part of the transformation of the African continent from a mere supplier of raw materials into a productive, industrialised entity. It also tries to solve its chronic energy and power shortages by forging energy deals with Russia. Nevertheless, security concerns took a back seat at the summit. South Africa chose to distance itself from the Ukraine crisis and avoid aligning itself with positions that could be construed as hostile to the United States.

Russia’s trajectory within the BRICS framework is characterised by a search for new markets and a geopolitical strategy. It is positioning itself as a vital element and fair competitor of the global South, connecting with emerging markets, driving development efforts and distancing itself from Western influence, including the dollar and euro hegemony. Russia’s accelerated pursuit of this strategy is underscored by its conviction that ending its reliance on the SWIFT financial system and the US dollar can mitigate the impact of the sanctions imposed. Satisfaction is evident in the growing volume of trade with other BRICS countries, which is expected to exceed $300 billion this year – a remarkable 35.6 per cent increase from last year. In particular, Russia’s ambitious gas supply project with China through Mongolia can potentially boost trade volumes to unprecedented levels. This prospect will grow as the partnership expands to include Africa’s emerging economies.

Though allied to the US, India is expressing a sentiment echoed by its president, Narendra Modi. It seeks a balance in its exchanges within the BRICS, accommodating its relationship with America and the wider Western world. Similarly, China, with the world’s second-largest population, is joining India in its quest for multiple new markets hungry for labour and development opportunities. The envisaged path to this goal lies in the synergy of continents, economic integration, market opening through localised processes, exchange of goods and robust infrastructure development – an approach exemplified by China’s engagement across the African continent. China’s President Xi Jinping told his Iranian counterpart Ibrahim Raeisi, soon to be a full member of BRICS, that he was ready to fully cooperate with Tehran under the BRICS umbrella, a move expected to undermine 42 years of US sanctions against Iran. For Brazil, the summit serves as a platform to project its priorities.

The participation of former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff, now president of the BRICS Development Bank, at the Johannesburg summit was a strong signal. Brazil’s main agenda is to exert influence within Latin America’s emerging markets. The aim is twofold: to reduce dependence on the dollar’s dominance and to create a common currency, thereby reducing the dollar’s influence and encouraging transactions in local currencies. In addition, Brazil’s vigorous pursuit of pluralism and openness to Asian and African markets is evidence of its intention to move beyond Western-American monopolies. The nation’s ambitions include increasing its trade volume with Africa far beyond 3.5 per cent.

However, it’s important to dispel the notion that the BRICS have a magic solution to dismantle US economic unilateralism and the dollar’s dominance. This dominance has been entrenched since the end of the Second World War and was particularly cemented in 1971 when the dollar was de-backed by gold. Recognising the limitations of dismantling decades of dollar-dominated control, the BRICS are poised to follow a path similar to that initiated by Russia. On a parallel track, China has successfully used its Asian bank to supplant the Western international bank, building a proprietary remittance system tailored to countries ensnared by American sanctions – the cases of Russia, Iran, Cuba, and Venezuela are examples. Moreover, China’s development ventures along the Silk Road and within Africa strengthen its position of influence across continents.

The road ahead is long and complex – an undeniable reality. The BRICS cannot immediately dismantle half a century of dollar dominance. Instead, they are focused on maintaining the course set by Russia and building on the foundations laid by China. This gradual evolution has both economic and political dimensions. In particular, this emerging economic alliance contrasts the confrontation with the Western G7 coalition. Rather than being an aggressive force, it serves as an alternative, signalling a diversification of global power dynamics.

A new era of competition is underway, forcing the industrial giants of the West to engage with emerging economies. The rapid evolution of a changing world challenges the dominant paradigm of a closed Euro-American enclave. The rich industrial nations must court the emerging economies and abandon isolation. The era ahead demands adaptation, as countries that reject Western hegemony and seek a more balanced political and economic future become formidable players. The newly formed economic alliance, distinct yet complementary to the Western G7, embodies this transformative shift – a symbol of the dynamism of the global landscape.